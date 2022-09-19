Home Nation

Shinde cabinet to be expanded after Dussehra

“Once we get clarity, then we can have cabinet expansions after Dussehra. Things are still hazy now,” said a senior Shinde camp MLA requesting anonymity.

Published: 19th September 2022 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2022 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)

Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is likely to expand his cabinet after Dussehra. Many Shinde camp MLAs are eagerly waiting for the second phase of the cabinet. Sources said that the various clubbed petitions are pending before the Supreme Court and the top court is likely to give clarity on the symbol of the party and who is real Shiv Sena on September 27. 

“Once we get clarity, then we can have cabinet expansions after Dussehra. Things are still hazy now,” said a senior Shinde camp MLA requesting anonymity. Interestingly, in the first phase of cabinet expansion, many ministers got the portfolios, but they had taken the charge of their respective departments citing ‘Pitru Paksha’ as a reason.

Earlier, they delayed taking charge due to the Ganesh festival and now citing the reason of ‘Pitru Paksh’ – inauspicious months for any good work. Leader of Oppositions Ajit Pawar criticized such kind of dogmatic mindset of the minister for not taking charge in the 21st century. He said this delay has been hampering the government work and people are not getting help and their issues are not resolved on time as well.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Eknath Shinde Dussehra Maharashtra Cabinet Cabinet MLA
India Matters
Vinesh Phogat. (Photo | PTI)
We are athletes, not robots: Vinesh Phogat lashes out at critics on social media.
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav with party workers after being stopped during their march towards UP Vidhan Bhavan in Lucknow. Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Samajwadi Party's march towards UP Assembly stopped midway
Inspector General of Police Gurpreet Deo with senior police officers addresses a press conference after objectionable videos of several women students were allegedly posted on social media. | PTI
Chandigarh varsity students end stir after assurance from officials; holidays till Sept 25
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan addresses a press conference at Raj Bhavan, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | PTI)
Kerala Governor shares with media video clip of 2019 heckling incident

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp