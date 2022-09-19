Shinde cabinet to be expanded after Dussehra

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is likely to expand his cabinet after Dussehra. Many Shinde camp MLAs are eagerly waiting for the second phase of the cabinet. Sources said that the various clubbed petitions are pending before the Supreme Court and the top court is likely to give clarity on the symbol of the party and who is real Shiv Sena on September 27.

“Once we get clarity, then we can have cabinet expansions after Dussehra. Things are still hazy now,” said a senior Shinde camp MLA requesting anonymity. Interestingly, in the first phase of cabinet expansion, many ministers got the portfolios, but they had taken the charge of their respective departments citing ‘Pitru Paksha’ as a reason.

Earlier, they delayed taking charge due to the Ganesh festival and now citing the reason of ‘Pitru Paksh’ – inauspicious months for any good work. Leader of Oppositions Ajit Pawar criticized such kind of dogmatic mindset of the minister for not taking charge in the 21st century. He said this delay has been hampering the government work and people are not getting help and their issues are not resolved on time as well.

