Tradition of keeping Muslim in puja panel continues

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Setting up an example of brotherhood in Jalpaiguri in north Bengal, organisers of a Durga Puja give their Muslim neighbour berth in the puja committee as joint secretary. The tradition of including a Muslim person in the committee has been maintained for decades.

The committee also organises fishing competitions in a local waterbody before the puja and the money is distributed among the 200 Muslim families as puja bonus. The organisers wait for their minority neighbours to join them for bringing the idol of the goddess. The Muslim families participate in the festivity by donating fruits and distributing prasad among devotees.

Balapara, a non-descript pocket in Jalpaiguri is an example of communal harmony. The area is inhabited by 800 Hindu families and 200 families of minority family. This year, Fayzul Islam is the joint secretary of the puja committee. “We also join the festival. Like any other Hindu. We also feel the mood of the festival. We also buy new clothes on the occasion of Durga Puja and our children and family members share the joyous moments with others in same spirit,” said Islam.

Asim Roy, the other joint secretary of the committee, said, “I have been witnessing how all Muslim families get involved in the festival from my childhood. Here, we not only respect each other’s religious beliefs but also participate in all festivals organised by the Hindus and the Muslims.”

In Balapara, there is a mosque also. Babul Mohammad, Imam of the mosque, said, “We started enjoying the environment of the festival. When we see the empty pandal after immersion, we feel sad like our Hindu neighbours.”

Mohammad pointed out that Islam never said that the Muslims cannot get involved in puja festivals as it says all religions are equal. Moinul Mohammad, a resident of the village, said his family donates fruit and sweet for the puja every year. “My son Ayush performs dance with dhunuchi (clay bowl filled up with coconut husks) during the prayer sessions every year,” he added.

Pradip Tantra, a puja committee member, said Muslims do not get bonus from their workplace on the occasion of Durga Puja. “We arrange the fishing competition so that we can give them bonus to buy new clothes. Besides, they also join us to distribute prasad among the devotees. Our village is an example of India’s inclusiveness,” he said.

