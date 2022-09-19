Home Nation

Tradition of keeping Muslim in puja panel continues

The committee also organises fishing competitions in a local waterbody before the puja and the money is distributed among the 200 Muslim families as puja bonus.

Published: 19th September 2022 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2022 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

An artist gives final touches to an idol ahead of Durga Puja | PTI

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Setting up an example of brotherhood in Jalpaiguri in north Bengal, organisers of a Durga Puja give their Muslim neighbour berth in the puja committee as joint secretary. The tradition of including a Muslim person in the committee has been maintained for decades.

The committee also organises fishing competitions in a local waterbody before the puja and the money is distributed among the 200 Muslim families as puja bonus. The organisers wait for their minority neighbours to join them for bringing the idol of the goddess. The Muslim families participate in the festivity by donating fruits and distributing prasad among devotees.

 Balapara, a non-descript pocket in Jalpaiguri is an example of communal harmony. The area is inhabited by 800 Hindu families and 200 families of minority family.   This year, Fayzul Islam is the joint secretary of the puja committee. “We also join the festival. Like any other Hindu. We also feel the mood of the festival. We also buy new clothes on the occasion of Durga Puja and our children and family members share the joyous moments with others in same spirit,” said Islam.

 Asim Roy, the other joint secretary of the committee, said, “I have been witnessing how all Muslim families get involved in the festival from my childhood. Here, we not only respect each other’s religious beliefs but also participate in all festivals organised by the Hindus and the Muslims.”

 In Balapara, there is a mosque also. Babul Mohammad, Imam of the mosque, said, “We started enjoying the environment of the festival. When we see the empty pandal after immersion, we feel sad like our Hindu neighbours.”

Mohammad pointed out that Islam never said that the Muslims cannot get involved in puja festivals as it says all religions are equal.  Moinul Mohammad, a resident of the village, said his family donates fruit and sweet for the puja every year. “My son Ayush performs dance with dhunuchi (clay bowl filled up with coconut husks) during the prayer sessions every year,”  he added.    

Pradip Tantra, a puja committee member, said Muslims do not get bonus from their workplace on the occasion of Durga Puja. “We arrange the fishing competition so that we can give them bonus to buy new clothes. Besides, they also join us to distribute prasad among the devotees. Our village is an example of India’s inclusiveness,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Durga Puja Muslim Hindu families
India Matters
Vinesh Phogat. (Photo | PTI)
We are athletes, not robots: Vinesh Phogat lashes out at critics on social media.
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav with party workers after being stopped during their march towards UP Vidhan Bhavan in Lucknow. Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Samajwadi Party's march towards UP Assembly stopped midway
Inspector General of Police Gurpreet Deo with senior police officers addresses a press conference after objectionable videos of several women students were allegedly posted on social media. | PTI
Chandigarh varsity students end stir after assurance from officials; holidays till Sept 25
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan addresses a press conference at Raj Bhavan, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | PTI)
Kerala Governor shares with media video clip of 2019 heckling incident

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp