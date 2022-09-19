Home Nation

Twinning plan winner: Four top southern universities pursuing tie-ups with foreign institutes

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences formally launched the 2022-2023 academic session with two new international dual degree programmes, the first of its kind, on September 12, 2022.  

Published: 19th September 2022 08:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2022 08:57 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Institute of Science

Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru (File photo| EPS)

By Kavita Bajeli-Datt
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Four southern universities, including the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, are among the 48 Indian universities that are either engaged or actively pursuing collaborations with foreign higher education institutions (HEIs) under the government’s twinning scheme.

Periyar University, Salem, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Karnataka and Pondicherry University are the others from the south seeking collaborations under the scheme, said University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman Professor M Jagadesh Kumar.

Kumar told The New Indian Express that the scheme has received a positive response ever since the regulations were released in May this year, which allows Indian and foreign higher education institutions to offer twinning and joint degree (where some course is completed abroad) and dual degree (where both colleges award degree) programmes.

"Response to the regulations has been overwhelming. So far, 48 Indian universities have shared that they have either engaged in academic collaboration with foreign higher education institutions (HEIs) or in the advanced stage of finalising the collaboration agreements," Kumar said.

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences formally launched the 2022-2023 academic session with two new international dual degree programmes, the first of its kind, on September 12, 2022.  

While one dual degree is in collaboration with Monash University, Australia, in the field of International Development Practice, the other is a dual degree in partnership with Queen Mary University of London, UK, in Social Entrepreneurship and International Business.

About 26 central universities figure in the list of eligible Indian HEIs, the UGC chairman said. These include Maulana Azad National Urdu University, Hyderabad, Telangana, Pondicherry University, Kalapet, Pondicherry, Central University of Tamil Nadu, Thiruvarur, Tamil Nadu, University of Hyderabad, Hyderabad, Telangana, Tezpur University, Tezpur, Assam, Delhi University, and Dr Harisingh Gour Vishwavidyalaya, Sagar, Madhya Pradesh.

ALSO READ | CBI arrests North Bengal University VC in teachers' recruitment scam

So far, eight Central Universities have responded to UGC sharing information on academic collaboration. These are Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University, Tezpur University, Jamia Millia Islamia, Central University of Haryana, Banaras Hindu University, Maulana Azad National Urdu University, Jawaharlal Nehru University and Pondicherry University.

"Within a few months, the eligible institutions have displayed overwhelming interest. It is expected that due to the enabling provisions of the UGC regulations on academic collaboration, more Indian universities will come forward and establish partnerships with foreign universities to offer twinning, joint degree and dual degree programmes," Kumar said.

UGC has also taken proactive steps to encourage the Indian HEIs to forge such partnerships.

In this direction, a consultative meeting under the chairmanship of the UGC chairman was held where vice-chancellors from 190 eligible Indian universities participated and expressed interest.

Kumar said the collaboration would benefit students immensely - from offering global exposure, quality education at affordable cost, and internationalisation at home to multidisciplinary education with an internationally relevant curriculum to more chances of jobs.

Highlights

48 Indian universities are actively pursuing collaborations with foreign higher educational institutions in the twinning scheme

There include -  Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore

Periyar University, Salem

Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Karnataka

Pondicherry University, Pondicherry.

 O.P. Jindal Global University, Haryana

Chitkara University, Chandigarh

Panjab University, Chandigarh

26 central universities figure in the list of eligible India HEIs

These include –

Tezpur University, Tezpur, Assam

University of Delhi, Delhi

Dr Harisingh Gour Vishwavidyalaya, Sagar, Madhya Pradesh

Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya, Wardha, Maharashtra

Maulana Azad National Urdu University, Hyderabad, Telangana

Pondicherry University, Kalapet, Pondicherry

Central University of Tamil Nadu, Thiruvarur, Tamil Nadu

University of Hyderabad, Hyderabad, Telangana

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IISc Manipal Periyar University Pondicherry University
India Matters
DMK's A Raja (Photo | Twitter)
Alleged hate speech: TN BJP leader files plaint with Om Birla against DMK's A Raja
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses Council of Mayors and Deputy Mayors of BJP in Gujarat, via video conferencing from Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi calls for decentralisation of urban planning, says it should be done at state level
Bombay High Court (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC orders demolition of unauthorised construction at Union minister Narayan Rane's bungalow
Rescue operation underway after a portion of a boundary wall of a housing society collapsed, at Jal Vayu Vihar in Noida on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Four dead, nine injured as housing society wall collapses in Noida

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp