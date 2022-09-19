Home Nation

UP Congress authorises Sonia Gandhi to name party's next national chief

Party's UP unit has been headless for the last six months after the then UPCC chief Ajay Kumar 'Lallu' had resigned from the post of Uttar Pradesh Congress president.

Published: 19th September 2022 09:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2022 09:44 PM   |  A+A-

Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi.

Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee, on Monday, authorised party president Sonia Gandhi to select all office bearers, including the state unit president and the organisation's next national president.

State Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra confirmed that a resolution was passed unanimously at the party's convention held here calling upon party president Sonia Gandhi to name all office bearers for party's state unit. 

The members also agreed to accept all decisions taken by Sonia, Mishra said.

She said the proposal to authorise Sonia Gandhi to choose all the office bearers, including the state president and national president, came from party's Rajya Sabha member Pramod Tiwari, who is also Congress MLA's father. "The proposal was supported by everyone," added Aradhana Mishra. 

On the other, after Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat units of the Congress passed resolutions that Gandhi should be made party chief, the party's Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Bihar units on Monday passed resolutions seeking Rahul Gandhi's elevation to the top post.

Significantly, party's UP unit has been headless for the last six months after the then UPCC chief Ajay Kumar 'Lallu' had resigned from the post of Uttar Pradesh Congress president after the party's poor performance in the last assembly elections when it managed to win just two seats. 

