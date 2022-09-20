Home Nation

Additional compensation for Bhopal gas tragedy victims: SC seeks Centre's stand; defers to Oct 11

The 5 judge bench headed by Justice SK Kaul observed that these are accidental or unfortunate incidents that occur and that they have to examine 'if there is some quietus that needs to be there.'

Published: 20th September 2022

Survivors and victims' families of 'Bhopal Gas Tragedy' in Madhya Pradesh during a protest.

Survivors and victims' families of 'Bhopal Gas Tragedy' in Madhya Pradesh during a protest.

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday deferred a curative petition filed by the Manmohan Singh government in 2010 against the Dow Chemical Company (TDCC), and Union Carbide Corporation (UCC) for a direction of additional compensation of 1.2 billion dollars (then Rs 7413 crore) for the victims of Bhopal gas disaster to October 11 to seek Modi government’s stand.

The 5 judge bench headed by Justice SK Kaul adjourned the curative plea to grant time to SG Tushar Mehta to seek instructions from the government. 

“We can also take instructions on the stand. We’d like to consult the government. It came up suddenly,” SG told the bench. 

“These are accidental or unfortunate incidents that occur. We’ve to examine if there is some quietus (anything that settles an obligation) that needs to be there,” the bench remarked.

Granting time to Mehta to seek instructions, the bench in their order said, “SG would like to obtain instructions as to the stand of the government in so far as curative petitions are concerned as the said has been preferred by UOI. List on October 11.”

The Centre in the plea that was filed in 2010 following a public outcry against the perceived laxity of sentences against the accused tried for the gas release had sought for enhancing the 1989 settlement agreement which was negotiated by the UOI with UCC and Union Carbide India Limited (UCIL) and SC’s judgement approving the negotiation. 

