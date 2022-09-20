After 32 years, Kashmiris going to watch a movie this month

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Srinagar people will experience cinema-going after 32 years with the first multiplex set to be thrown open at the Kashmiri capital on Tuesday.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will formally inaugurate the complex while it will be ready for the general public starting September 30.

Vijay Dhar, the owner of the complex, told TNIE that all arrangements have been completed and the L-G would inaugurate the multiplex on Tuesday. Set up in the highly secured Shivpora area of Srinagar, premier entertainment company INOX is the partner for this complex. With a total seating capacity of 520 seats, the cinema will have three screens in all. Initially, two screens would be operational while the third will be ready in October.

WATCH |

Dhar said a special screening of Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chadda would be held at the multiplex on its first day. Cutting-edge technology 3D viewing is also enabled in the new multiplex. The Hritik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Vikram Vedha would be the first film to release here, said Dhar, who also runs the Delhi Public School in Srinagar.

Meanwhile, L-G Manoj Sinha on Sunday inaugurated one multipurpose cinema each in militant hit districts of Pulwama and Shopian in south Kashmir. “Multipurpose cinema halls will offer facilities ranging from movie screening, infotainment and skilling of youth,” said the L-G. The cinema halls in Kashmir were shut in 1990 after militants ordered their closure.

SRINAGAR: Srinagar people will experience cinema-going after 32 years with the first multiplex set to be thrown open at the Kashmiri capital on Tuesday. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will formally inaugurate the complex while it will be ready for the general public starting September 30. Vijay Dhar, the owner of the complex, told TNIE that all arrangements have been completed and the L-G would inaugurate the multiplex on Tuesday. Set up in the highly secured Shivpora area of Srinagar, premier entertainment company INOX is the partner for this complex. With a total seating capacity of 520 seats, the cinema will have three screens in all. Initially, two screens would be operational while the third will be ready in October. WATCH | Dhar said a special screening of Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chadda would be held at the multiplex on its first day. Cutting-edge technology 3D viewing is also enabled in the new multiplex. The Hritik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Vikram Vedha would be the first film to release here, said Dhar, who also runs the Delhi Public School in Srinagar. Meanwhile, L-G Manoj Sinha on Sunday inaugurated one multipurpose cinema each in militant hit districts of Pulwama and Shopian in south Kashmir. “Multipurpose cinema halls will offer facilities ranging from movie screening, infotainment and skilling of youth,” said the L-G. The cinema halls in Kashmir were shut in 1990 after militants ordered their closure.