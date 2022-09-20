BJP makes gain in Maharashtra local body elections

Home Nation

While the NCP bagged second most seats, the Maha Vikas Aghadi as an alliance together, got the highest numbers of gram panchayats in Maharashtra.

Image used for reprrsentational purpose only. (Photo |EPS)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  In the local body elections of gram panchayat, the BJP has emerged as the single largest party. While the NCP bagged second most seats, the Maha Vikas Aghadi as an alliance together, got the highest numbers of gram panchayats in Maharashtra.

After the change of power in the state, for the first time there were local elections. The local body elections shows that the BJP still has a stronghold in Maharashtra with its bagging the highest numbers of gram panchayats that is 125, while the NCP continues to dominate its influence in the rural part of  the state with winning the second largest gram panchayats that is 118. 

The performance of Congress, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde-led factions and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena’s performance in local elections turned out to be poor. Interestingly, if all three parties of the Maha Vikas Aghadi won gram panchayats, that is 181, while the BJP and Shinde camp has won 153-gram panchayats in the state. It shows that the Maha Vikas Aghadi together can still outperform the new political alignment in the state.

In Pune district, the NCP continued its dominance in local body elections. Out of 61 gram panchayats, the NCP won the highest 30 while BJP won three, Shinde camp won the three and Shiv Sena won the two while the remaining gram panchayat were won by the local alliances. Interestingly, in Yavatmal district, Congress party bagged the highest 33 gram panchayats out of 71 while NCP won the nine, BJP won the two, Shiv Sena won the three gram panchayat and remained by local alliances.

In Jalgaon district, the NCP won four while BJP, Shinde camp and Shiv Sena won the three seats in local body elections. On the other hand, in Dhule district, BJP out of 32 gram panchayats out of total 33 gram panchayats. It shows the BJP’s dominance in Dhule district in local body elections.
 

