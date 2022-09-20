Chhattisgarh High Court quashes 58 per cent quota in jobs

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: In a significant order, the Chhattisgarh High Court on Monday quashed the 58 per cent reservation in educational institutions and jobs as “unconstitutional”. A division bench comprising chief justice Arup Kumar Goswami and justice PP Sahu declared that the reservation provided under different categories must not cross the 50 per cent ceiling. In 2012, the BJP regime led by then Raman Singh government raised the quotas up to 58 per cent reservation in educational institutions and government jobs. Then the reservation of the Scheduled Caste (SC) the community was reduced from 16 per cent to 12 per cent, it was increased for Scheduled Tribes (STs) to 32 per cent while keeping the quota for Other Backward Castes at 14 per cent. The decision was then challenged in the court that kept the decision reserved and gave its verdict on Monday. Chhattisgarh High Court set aside the state government’s 2012 decision citing the Supreme Court order on 50 per cent cap on reservations.