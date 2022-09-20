Home Nation

Chhattisgarh High Court quashes 58 per cent quota in jobs

In 2012, the BJP regime led by then Raman Singh government raised the quotas up to 58 per cent reservation in educational institutions and government jobs. 

Published: 20th September 2022 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2022 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

Chhattisgarh High Court. (Photo | EPS)

Chhattisgarh High Court. (Photo | EPS)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: In a significant order, the Chhattisgarh High Court on Monday quashed the 58 per cent reservation in educational institutions and jobs as “unconstitutional”. A division bench comprising chief justice Arup Kumar Goswami and justice PP Sahu declared that the reservation provided under different categories must not cross the 50 per cent ceiling.

In 2012, the BJP regime led by then Raman Singh government raised the quotas up to 58 per cent reservation in educational institutions and government jobs. Then the reservation of the Scheduled Caste 
(SC) the community was reduced from 16 per cent  to 12 per cent, it was increased for Scheduled Tribes 
(STs) to 32 per cent while keeping the quota for Other Backward Castes at 14 per cent. 

The decision was then challenged in the court that kept the decision reserved and gave its verdict on Monday. Chhattisgarh High Court set aside the state government’s 2012 decision citing the Supreme Court order on 50 per cent cap on reservations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chhattisgarh High Court
India Matters
DMK's A Raja (Photo | Twitter)
Alleged hate speech: TN BJP leader files plaint with Om Birla against DMK's A Raja
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses Council of Mayors and Deputy Mayors of BJP in Gujarat, via video conferencing from Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi calls for decentralisation of urban planning, says it should be done at state level
Bombay High Court (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC orders demolition of unauthorised construction at Union minister Narayan Rane's bungalow
Rescue operation underway after a portion of a boundary wall of a housing society collapsed, at Jal Vayu Vihar in Noida on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Four dead, nine injured as housing society wall collapses in Noida

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp