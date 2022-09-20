Home Nation

Ex-Uttarakhand Congress chief's son resigns from PCC, says senior leader should be accommodated

Abhishek Singh said like his grandfather Gulab Singh and father Pritam Singh, he would continue to work for the Congress.

Published: 20th September 2022 07:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2022 07:03 PM   |  A+A-

Congress flag. (File photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By PTI

DEHRADUN: Former Uttarakhand Congress president Pritam Singh's son Abhishek Singh has resigned as a member of the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC), saying several senior party workers with a mass support base were left out of it in the recent rejig.

In his letter to the state Congress president on Monday, Abhishek Singh demanded that a senior leader should be accommodated instead, but said he will continue to serve the party.

The new list of PCC members had been issued by the party just a couple of days ago.

Though he expressed his gratitude to the party leadership for giving him a place in the committee, Singh said there is resentment among senior and hardworking party workers for being left out of the list.

"The Congress needs to be stronger to strengthen the hands of Sonia ji and Rahul ji," he said.

However, Abhishek Singh said like his grandfather Gulab Singh and father Pritam Singh, he would continue to work for the Congress.

Pritam Singh, who represents Chakrata seat in the Assembly, was the PCC president from 2017-2021.

He was also made the Leader of Opposition in the House after the death of Indira Hridayesh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Abhishek Singh Uttarakhand Congress Congress party Pritam Singh
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan during a press conference at Raj Bhavan. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
Amid confrontation with govt, Kerala Guv gives assent to five Bills considering "people's welfare"
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Dhankhar expresses gratitude to Mamata for abstaining in VP election
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
ADB cuts India's GDP growth forecast for FY23 to 7 per cent on high inflation, monetary tightening 
Police personnel keep vigil outside Lovely Professional University, after protests erupted on Tuesday night in Jalandhar on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Kerala student commits suicide at private university in Punjab, protests break out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp