Home Nation

India, Egypt sign MoU to enhance defence cooperation

The two Ministers also agreed to identify proposals for expanding cooperation between the defence industries of India and Egypt in a time-bound manner.

Published: 20th September 2022 01:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2022 01:16 PM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Egyptian counterpart General Mohamed Zaki sign MoUs in Cairo

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Egyptian counterpart General Mohamed Zaki sign MoUs in Cairo (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Egyptian Defence Minister General Mohamed Zaki signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Cairo, Egypt on Monday on cooperation in the field of defence. The Indian Defence Minister is on a two-day official visit to Egypt.

Terming it a milestone event of the visit, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) in a statement said the MoU “will pave the way for enhancing defence cooperation across all sectors of mutual interest.”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held bilateral talks with the Egyptian Defence Minister on Monday.

During the meeting, both sides discussed steps to strengthen defence ties and reached a consensus to enhance the conduct of joint exercises and exchange of personnel for training, especially in the field of counter-insurgency.

The two Ministers also agreed to identify proposals for expanding cooperation between the defence industries of India and Egypt in a time-bound manner. They also exchanged views on regional security and acknowledged the contribution of India and Egypt to peace and stability in the world. Both sides expressed happiness at the intensified defence engagement and exchanges over the last year, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rajnath Singh in an official tweet described the meeting as excellent. “We had wide-ranging discussions on several initiatives to further expand bilateral Defence engagements. The signing of the MoU on Defence Cooperation adds new impetus and synergy to our relations”, Singh added.

Prior to the two defence ministers holding bilateral talks, Rajnath Singh had a call-on with the President of Egypt Mr Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, both the Ministers agreed to consolidate and focus on enhancing security and defence aspects of bilateral cooperation.

Rajnath Singh also invited his Egyptian counterpart to the India-Africa Defence Dialogue and IOR Defence Ministers’ Conclave, scheduled to be held as part of the 12th DefExpo in Gandhinagar, Gujarat between October 18-22, 2022.

As part of his day’s engagements, the defence minister paid homage at the Unknown Soldier Memorial and Tombstone of the late Egyptian President Anwar El–Sadat in Cairo.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajnath Singh Rajnath Singh Eygpt visit Mohamed Zaki India Egypt ties India Egypt MoU
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan during a press conference at Raj Bhavan. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
Amid confrontation with govt, Kerala Guv gives assent to five Bills considering "people's welfare"
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Dhankhar expresses gratitude to Mamata for abstaining in VP election
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
ADB cuts India's GDP growth forecast for FY23 to 7 per cent on high inflation, monetary tightening 
Police personnel keep vigil outside Lovely Professional University, after protests erupted on Tuesday night in Jalandhar on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Kerala student commits suicide at private university in Punjab, protests break out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp