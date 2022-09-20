Jacqueline Fernandez submits list of gift items she received from conman Sukesh

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Monday appeared before the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in connection with an investigation related to an extortion case linked to alleged conman

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, officials said.

This is the second time that the actor has been summoned for questioning by Delhi Police for her alleged role in the case, officials said. The actress had to be confronted with her costume designer, but she did not join the probe as she was unwell.

The EOW asked for her parents’ bank information along with hers. There were ties related to their banks accounts in the case as well. The focus of the investigation was on the role of her costume designer Lipkashi in this case. Along with this, EOW also asked about the Ducati Bike that was seized by the police last Wednesday.

A senior police officer said Fernandez has joined the probe and is being questioned at the office of the Economic Offences Wing on Mandir Marg. Last Wednesday, Fernandez was quizzed for over eight hours along with Pinki Irani, the person who allegedly introduced the actor to Chandrashekhar.

The investigation had revealed that Chandrashekhar had on his birthday offered a motorcycle to Fernandez’s agent Prashant but he declined to take it. All the same, Chandrashekhar left the two-wheeler and its keys at Prashant’s place, police had said earlier. The vehicle was seized, they added.

Chandrashekhar, who is currently in jail here, is accused of cheating many people, including high-profile individuals such as former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh’s wife Aditi Singh.

On August 17, the Enforcement Directorate filed a charge-sheet naming Fernandez as an accused in a multi-crore money laundering case linked to Chandrashekhar.

