Home Nation

Jacqueline Fernandez submits list of gift items she received from conman Sukesh

Interrogation with Fernandez majorly involved questions related to gifts accepted by Jacqueline. Police also questioned the actor regarding the chartered flight ride booked by conman Sukesh for her.

Published: 20th September 2022 12:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2022 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Jacqueline Fernandez appeared for questioning second time | Parveen Negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Monday appeared before the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in connection with an investigation related to an extortion case linked to alleged conman 
Sukesh Chandrashekhar, officials said.

This is the second time that the actor has been summoned for questioning by Delhi Police for her alleged role in the case, officials said. The actress had to be confronted with her costume designer, but she did not join the probe as she was unwell. 

ALSO READ | Delhi police puts before Jacqueline Fernandez list of 100 questions in Rs 200 crore scam case

The EOW asked for her parents’ bank information along with hers. There were ties related to their banks accounts in the case as well.  The focus of the investigation was on the role of her costume designer Lipkashi in this case. Along with this, EOW also asked about the Ducati Bike that was seized by the police last Wednesday.

A senior police officer said Fernandez has joined the probe and is being questioned at the office of the Economic Offences Wing on Mandir Marg.  Last Wednesday, Fernandez was quizzed for over eight hours along with Pinki Irani, the person who allegedly introduced the actor to Chandrashekhar.

The investigation had revealed that Chandrashekhar had on his birthday offered a motorcycle to Fernandez’s agent Prashant but he declined to take it. All the same, Chandrashekhar left the two-wheeler and its keys at Prashant’s place, police had said earlier. The vehicle was seized, they added.

Chandrashekhar, who is currently in jail here, is accused of cheating many people, including high-profile individuals such as former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh’s wife Aditi Singh.
 On August 17, the Enforcement Directorate filed a charge-sheet naming Fernandez as an accused in a multi-crore money laundering case linked to Chandrashekhar.

Fernandez joins probe in money-laundering case

A senior police officer said Jacqueline Fernandez has joined the probe and is being questioned at the office of the Economic Offences Wing on Mandir Marg. Last Wednesday, Fernandez was quizzed for over eight hours along with Pinki Irani, the person who allegedly introduced the actor to Chandrashekhar. Investigation revealed that Chandrashekhar on his birthday offered a motorcycle to Fernandez’s agent Prashant but he declined to take it. All the same, Chandrashekhar left the two-wheeler and its keys at Prashant’s place, police had said earlier. The vehicle was seized, the police said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jacqueline Fernandez Economic Offences Wing money laundering case
India Matters
DMK's A Raja (Photo | Twitter)
Alleged hate speech: TN BJP leader files plaint with Om Birla against DMK's A Raja
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses Council of Mayors and Deputy Mayors of BJP in Gujarat, via video conferencing from Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi calls for decentralisation of urban planning, says it should be done at state level
Bombay High Court (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC orders demolition of unauthorised construction at Union minister Narayan Rane's bungalow
Rescue operation underway after a portion of a boundary wall of a housing society collapsed, at Jal Vayu Vihar in Noida on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Four dead, nine injured as housing society wall collapses in Noida

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp