Noida wall collapse: Contractor didn't act on complaints about structure being weak, say workers

Published: 20th September 2022 09:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2022 09:08 PM   |  A+A-

Police inspect the site after a portion of a boundary wall of a housing society collapsed, at Jal Vayu Vihar in Noida. (Photo |PTI)

By PTI

NOIDA: Workers who survived Tuesday's wall collapse in Noida have claimed that the sub-contractor was informed about the structure's weak condition but were asked to continue working.

Four construction workers died while eight sustained injuries after they got buried in the wall collapse at Jal Vayu Vihar in Sector 21 of the city, according to officials.

The deceased were identified as Pushpendra Singh (25), Panna Lal (25) and Amit (18), all from Budaun district in Uttar Pradesh, and Dharam Veer from Sambhal district.

The Noida Police has arrested the sub-contractor -- Gul Mohammad -- who supplied labourers for the job.

Sanjeev Kumar (28), a native of Badaun and a relative of Pushpendra Singh, said they were working at the site since September 15.

"We started work around 9 am today and after sometime, noticed that the boundary wall was unstable. We immediately informed the sub-contractor about the condition of the wall who asked us to continue the work. He said that if anything happens, he will be responsible for it," Kumar said.

Kumar sustained an injury in his leg and was discharged from the hospital after getting treatment.

"Pushpendra Singh is survived by his wife and four kids," Kumar said.

"All of us were staying at an accommodation in Ashok Nagar that was provided by the sub-contractor," Kumar added.

Some of the labourers also alleged that Mohammad did not provide any safety gear to them.

"The drainage system along the boundary wall was completely chocked and it had to be repaired. When the work was going on, the wall suddenly collapsed. No safety gear was provided by the sub-contractor," Rishi Pal (20) said.

Rishi Pal lost his brother Dharam Veer and uncle Panna Lal in the wall collapse.

Multiple excavators were deployed to clear the debris of the collapsed stretch of the wall that was located adjacent to a drain, officials said as police and fire department personnel swung into action for immediate rescue and relief measures.

"A total of 12 labourers were pulled out of the rubble. Four of them died while others suffered injuries in the episode," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ashutosh Dwivedi told PTI.

Dhoom Singh, brother of Panna Lal, said his nephew Rishi Pal called and informed him about the incident.

"Around 10.15 am, Rishi Pal called me and informed that Dharam Veer and Panna Lal were buried under the debris. Both of them died. Their family members are coming to Noida," Dhoom Singh, a vegetable seller at Indirapuram, said.

"Dharam Veer's father had an accident four years ago and can't walk properly," Dhoom Singh added.

