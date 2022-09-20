Home Nation

Noida wall collapse: Inquiry report in 15 days, strict action against negligent, says minister 

Four construction workers died and eight suffered injuries after a portion of a housing society's boundary wall collapsed on them Tuesday morning in Sector 21 of Noida.

Published: 20th September 2022 09:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2022 09:00 PM   |  A+A-

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel during a rescue operation after a portion of a boundary wall of a housing society collapsed, at Jal Vayu Vihar in Noida.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel during a rescue operation after a portion of a boundary wall of a housing society collapsed, at Jal Vayu Vihar in Noida. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NOIDA/ LUCKNOW: An inquiry committee has been formed to probe the Noida wall collapse and it will submit its report to the government in 15 days, Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Nand Gopal Gupta said on Tuesday.

The UP industrial development minister said strict action will be taken against those found negligent in the case.

The workers were hired by a contractor for repair work on a drain adjoining the boundary wall of Jal Vayu Vihar.

The contractor worked for the Noida Authority, which functions under the UP industrial development ministry headed by Gupta.

Taking congnisance of the matter, the minister condoled the loss of lives in the episode.

"The minister spoke to the chief executive officer of the Noida Authority for action. The CEO told him that a committee has been formed to investigate the incident and it will submit its report within 15 days," Gupta's office said in a statement.

"The minister said the loss of lives due to the wall collapse was very sad. Strict action will be taken against whoever is found negligent in this incident," the statement added.

