Cities cannot be developed with election-centric approach: Modi

"There should be an urban planning at the state level, everything cannot be done from Delhi," he stressed.

Published: 20th September 2022 12:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2022 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses Council of Mayors and Deputy Mayors of BJP in Gujarat, via video conferencing from Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that for urban development, the country trusts only the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). It is a huge responsibility and matter of pride that local citizens trusted BJP for the development in their areas. He was addressing the council of mayors and deputy mayors of BJP in Gandhinagar, Gujarat via video conferencing. 

The PM directed the BJP mayors to follow the party’s motto and asserted that the country trusts the BJP. This conference has a significant role in preparing a roadmap of India’s urban development for the next 25 years during ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

“It’s the responsibility of all mayors to work on the grassroots level,” said Modi. The PM also warned mayors against collapsing urban infrastructure, saying, “It is necessary to have a transparent audit of buildings in the city. Old buildings collapsing and building fires are an issue of concern. One should follow rules to avoid a tragedy,” he said.

“Elected representatives should not act only with the election in mind. Cities cannot be developed through election-oriented ideas. We need to pay special attention in planning cities as important centres of economic activities. If we work honestly for the betterment of the people, they do respond back,” he said.

