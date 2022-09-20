Home Nation

PM Modi to address BJP mayors

PMModi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday address a meeting of all mayors belonging to the BJP.

It is important that the growing urbanisation is viewed as an opportunity to work together towards building modern and futuristic cities, he said in a tweet on Monday.

Modi said, "At 10:30 am tomorrow, 20th September, will address a meeting of all the Mayors belonging to the BJP. With growing urbanisation, it is important that we view it as an opportunity and work together towards building modern, futuristic cities."

