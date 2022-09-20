Rajasthan MLA gets cow in house, but she bolts! 

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: The monsoon session of the Rajasthan assembly began with an amusing bit of cow politics. A BJP MLA brought a cow suffering from the lumpy disease to highlight the huge number of cow deaths due to lumpy virus. But while he was giving TV interviews with the cow in the backdrop, the ‘Gau-Mata’ decided to bolt away leaving the BJP MLA red faced.

To further fuel cow politics, the BJP will gherao the Assembly on Tuesday but the ruling Congress says the BJP has no sensitivity for cows but is only trying to milk them for political gains. When a fierce uproar broke out inside the Assembly on Monday over the death of cows, BJP MLA from Pushkar, Suresh Singh Rawat, brought a cow to protest against the lumpy disease.

But as soon as the MLA started speaking to TV media, the cow ran away after releasing the rope held in the MLA’s hand. The person accompanying the MLA ran to catch the cow, but the cow refused to listen to either the MLA’s supporter or the MLA. The cow ran on the road so much that an atmosphere of panic was created among the security personnel outside the assembly.

After this incident, MLA Rawat blamed the ruling Congress for the cow’s escape. He claimed, “I brought the Gaumata to the Assembly because the Rajasthan government did not take care of the Gaumata and did nothing for the prevention and treatment of lumpy disease in cows. Angry with the government and the police, the cow has run away. I accuse the Congress government of being the murderer of lakhs of cows. The government will definitely feel the impact of this sin as it is responsible for the deaths of cows.”

