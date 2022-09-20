Home Nation

Sachin Tendulkar meets tribal children in MP during Road Safety World Series T20 game 

Published: 20th September 2022 12:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2022 12:18 AM   |  A+A-

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

INDORE: Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar on Monday interacted with 55 tribal children here during a Road Safety World Series T2O match between India Legends and New Zealand Legends.

It was an initiative of the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation, a release from the event organisers informed.

Before entering the playing field at Holkar Stadium, Tendulkar spoke to the children, who were seeing a game live for the first time, and told them real winners are those who find solutions to the challenges of life, it added.

The release said Tendulkar is working closely with Vinayak Lohani's Parivar Foundation for the betterment of tribal children in remote areas of Madhya Pradesh through STF.

