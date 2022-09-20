Sea-phase of 14-nation naval drill starts in Oz, INS Satpura takes part

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The sea-phase of the “important” multinational exercise taking place in the northern part of Australia has begun. As per the Australian government this is by far the biggest iteration of the exercise since its inception in 1993.

As the Indian Navy’s INS Satpura and P8I Maritime Patrol Aircraft are participating in the exercise.

The two week-long Exercise, both in harbour and sea, involves ships and maritime aircraft from 14 Navies. During the harbour phase of the exercise, the ship’s crew will engage in operational planning interactions and sports activities with participating Navies.

Calling it an important drill, defence analyst Commodore Anil Jai Singh (Retd) said that it would help the navies of the similar minded nations to improve the relations which will help in future needs. “The expanse of the Indo-Pacific is quite large and this needs multiple countries to get together to not only improve the maritime domain awareness but also develop common protocols so that the navies can operate their warships and equipment together when the need comes.”

India and Australia have been committed free, open and inclusive of Indo-Pacific including the South China Sea. This is said to be one of the biggest yet Kakadu iteration with it being a Royal Australian Navy (RAN) led exercise supported by the Royal Australian Air Force. The exercise is the RAN’s flagship biennial regional International engagement activity and has grown in size and complexity since its inception in 1993.

Chief of Navy, Vice Admiral Mark Hammond in his welcome message earlier had said, “Exercise Kakadu is Navy’s most significant international engagement activity and is vital for building relationships between participating countries,” VADM Hammond said.

