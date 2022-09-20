Home Nation

Separatist Hurriyat finished, militancy in J&K on crutches: DGP Dilbag Singh

Jammu and Kashmir police chief Dilbagh Singh on Monday said that militancy in J&K was under control and on crutches and separatist Hurriyat Conference was finished.

Published: 20th September 2022 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2022 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir police chief Dilbagh Singh on Monday said that militancy in J&K was under control and on crutches and the separatist Hurriyat Conference was finished. Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function in Kishtwar district of J&K, Singh said that militancy in J&K was under control. “The militancy is on crutches and the remaining militants will either be soon be arrested or killed,” he said.

With the cooperation of the people, peace is growing in Jammu and Kashmir, he said. “More collective efforts are required to stabilise it further,” he added. The DGP further said social media remains under watch for 24x7 and police is working tirelessly in protecting the interests of the people.

“We don’t leave any effort to foil any nefarious designs on social media,” he said, adding that social media propaganda to lure youth towards violence and drugs are being countered effectively. On a question of separatist conglomerate Hurriyat Conference, the DGP said Hurriyat has finished.

“In order to keep Hurriyat alive, they have opened a Hurriyat chapter in Pakistan. They give bandh calls from there but they have to face humiliation as none adhered to their strike call and no bandhs are being observed,” he said.

The DGP said the bandh call given by Hurriyat on August 5 this year (third anniversary of Article 370 revocation) was totally rejected by the people of J&K as no bandh was observed anywhere in J&K and instead there were celebrations.

Following the imprisonment of several of its leaders in the wake of the repeal of Article 370 in 2019 and the passing of its main leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani in 2021, the Hurriyat Conference, an umbrella organisation of separatist groups in J&K, which once held a dominant position in the valley, was rendered insignificant.

Referring to madrassas, he said, they are doing a good job. “However, a tight vigil is being maintained on the institutions, whose students have become militants in the past.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dilbagh Singh Jammu and Kashmir
India Matters
DMK's A Raja (Photo | Twitter)
Alleged hate speech: TN BJP leader files plaint with Om Birla against DMK's A Raja
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses Council of Mayors and Deputy Mayors of BJP in Gujarat, via video conferencing from Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi calls for decentralisation of urban planning, says it should be done at state level
Bombay High Court (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC orders demolition of unauthorised construction at Union minister Narayan Rane's bungalow
Rescue operation underway after a portion of a boundary wall of a housing society collapsed, at Jal Vayu Vihar in Noida on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Four dead, nine injured as housing society wall collapses in Noida

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp