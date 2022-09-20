Separatist Hurriyat finished, militancy in J&K on crutches: DGP Dilbag Singh

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir police chief Dilbagh Singh on Monday said that militancy in J&K was under control and on crutches and the separatist Hurriyat Conference was finished. Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function in Kishtwar district of J&K, Singh said that militancy in J&K was under control. “The militancy is on crutches and the remaining militants will either be soon be arrested or killed,” he said.

With the cooperation of the people, peace is growing in Jammu and Kashmir, he said. “More collective efforts are required to stabilise it further,” he added. The DGP further said social media remains under watch for 24x7 and police is working tirelessly in protecting the interests of the people.

“We don’t leave any effort to foil any nefarious designs on social media,” he said, adding that social media propaganda to lure youth towards violence and drugs are being countered effectively. On a question of separatist conglomerate Hurriyat Conference, the DGP said Hurriyat has finished.

“In order to keep Hurriyat alive, they have opened a Hurriyat chapter in Pakistan. They give bandh calls from there but they have to face humiliation as none adhered to their strike call and no bandhs are being observed,” he said.

The DGP said the bandh call given by Hurriyat on August 5 this year (third anniversary of Article 370 revocation) was totally rejected by the people of J&K as no bandh was observed anywhere in J&K and instead there were celebrations.

Following the imprisonment of several of its leaders in the wake of the repeal of Article 370 in 2019 and the passing of its main leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani in 2021, the Hurriyat Conference, an umbrella organisation of separatist groups in J&K, which once held a dominant position in the valley, was rendered insignificant.

Referring to madrassas, he said, they are doing a good job. “However, a tight vigil is being maintained on the institutions, whose students have become militants in the past.”

