Sri Lanka won’t allow anyone to act against India, says Envoy

Tamil Nadu fishermen go for fishing in large trawlers and when fishermen from the northern part of Sri Lanka come out to fish they end up accusing each other of overfishing.

Published: 20th September 2022 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2022 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

High Commissioner of Sri Lanka in New Delhi Milinda Moragoda. (Photo | Twitter, @Welikumbura)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Sri Lankan High Commissioner to India Milinda Moragoda has said that the fishermen issue continues to be the bone of contention between the two countries.

“The fishermen issue needs to be resolved and we are working towards it. The law is clear, there are three things to factor in, the maritime boundaries, secondly, on the ecological side the fishing beds should not be encroached upon and thirdly livelihoods dependent on fishing should not be found wanting for fishing in their own waters,” Moragoda said on Monday. “There have been discussions on deep sea fishing, which could help in the resolution of this continuous issue.”

Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis and India has come to its rescue by providing $3.8 billion in financial aid, which has helped the island nation ensure the supply of essentials like fuel, medicines and food. “India is our security anchor and we would like them to continue to support us till things stabilise in our country,” said Moragoda, adding Lanka won’t allow anyone to use its soil for any activities against India.

