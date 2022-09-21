Home Nation

48 Indian institutes in tie-up with foreign universities, says UGC chief

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences formally launched the 2022-2023 academic session with two new international dual degree programmes, the first of its kind, on September 12, 2022.

Published: 21st September 2022 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2022 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of college students in class.

College students in class. (File photo| EPS)

By Kavita Bajeli-Datt
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Four southern universities, including the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, are among the 48 Indian universities that are either engaged or actively pursuing collaborations with foreign higher education institutions (HEIs) under the government’s twinning scheme.

Periyar University, Salem, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Karnataka and Pondicherry University are the others from the south seeking collaborations under the scheme, said University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman Professor M. Jagadesh Kumar. 

Kumar told this newspaper that the scheme has received a positive response ever since the regulations were released in May this year, which allows Indian and foreign higher education institutions to offer twinning and joint degree (where some course is completed abroad) and dual degree (where both colleges award degree) programmes. “Response to the regulations has been overwhelming.

So far, 48 Indian universities have shared that they have either engaged in academic collaboration with foreign higher education institutions (HEIs) or in the advanced stage of finalising the collaboration agreements,” Kumar said.

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences formally launched the 2022-2023 academic session with two new international dual degree programmes, the first of its kind, on September 12, 2022. About 26 central universities figure in the list of eligible Indian HEIs, the UGC chairman said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Institute HEIs collaborations UGC
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan during a press conference at Raj Bhavan. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
Amid confrontation with govt, Kerala Guv gives assent to five Bills considering "people's welfare"
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Dhankhar expresses gratitude to Mamata for abstaining in VP election
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
ADB cuts India's GDP growth forecast for FY23 to 7 per cent on high inflation, monetary tightening 
Police personnel keep vigil outside Lovely Professional University, after protests erupted on Tuesday night in Jalandhar on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Kerala student commits suicide at private university in Punjab, protests break out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp