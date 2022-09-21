Home Nation

BJP MP in HC against relief granted to Shibu Soren

The court of justice Yashwant Varma of Delhi HC on Sept 12 passed the stay order following objections raised by Soren through a criminal writ petition.

JMM president Shibu Soren (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

RANCHI:  Adding trouble for JMM chief Shibu Soren, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has approached Delhi High Court against the ex-parte decision given by it and put a stay on the ongoing hearing against Soren in the Lokpal case. Godda MP Dubey in the review petition has accused Soren of misleading the court saying that he suppressed facts to secure relief.

The court of justice Yashwant Varma of Delhi HC on Sept 12 passed the stay order following objections raised by Soren through a criminal writ petition. The stay was granted after Soren challenged the proceedings in the matter of disproportionate assets case.

According to Dubey, the day the HC passed the order, the Lokpal and Soren remained unrepresented before the court. He came to know about the judgment through the media reports, said Dubey.
“I have moved to the Delhi High Court against the ex-parte decision given by it. Shibu Soren has given wrong information that I have been served notice, despite the fact that I was not served any notice in this regard,” said Dubey. The review petition was filed on Monday, he added. 

