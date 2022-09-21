Home Nation

Charge sheets filed against 18 in UKSSSC case, Rs 94 lakh seized by STF

The STF has arrested 41 persons so far in connection with the UKSSSC paper leak case including the alleged mastermind Mohammad Sadiq Musa and his close aide Yogeshwar Rao.

Published: 21st September 2022

By PTI

DEHRADUN: The Special Task Force has filed charge sheets against 18 accused in the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) paper leak case and recovered Rs 94.79 lakh in cash, besides freezing over 24 bank accounts with deposits worth Rs 30 lakh.

The charge sheets were filed in a local court on Tuesday under different sections of the IPC including 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of documents), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (fraudulent use of genuine document) and 34 (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of common interest).

The accused have also been charged under the Uttar Pradesh Public Examination (prevention of unfair means) Act.

The STF has arrested 41 persons so far in connection with the case including the alleged mastermind Mohammad Sadiq Musa and his close aide Yogeshwar Rao.

Other key accused held in the case so far include Zilla Panchayat member Hakam Singh, Chandan Manral, Kendrapal and the owner of Lucknow-based firm RMS Technosolutions Pvt Ltd, Rajesh Chauhan.

Out of these, 21 have been booked under the stringent Gangster Act, an official statement updating details of the ongoing STF probe into the case said.

The STF has also recovered cash worth Rs 94.79 lakh besides freezing over 24 bank accounts with deposits worth Rs 30 lakh in them, it said.

The first case in connection with the irregularities had been lodged on July 22 following the direction of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami after a furore over the alleged irregularities.

Dhami who is closely monitoring the progress of the investigations has repeatedly said the probe will go on till every culprit is brought to book.

Alongside the UKSSSC graduate level examination paper leak case, the STF is also investigating irregularities in the recruitment examinations for forest guards and secretariat security guards in which four persons have been arrested.

