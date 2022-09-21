Home Nation

Chhattisgarh: Man kills father over constant taunting for not having a child; held 

The deceased, identified as Shivnarayan Satnami (55), suffered grievous injuries after being attacked by his son Khelandas with a spade in Devpur village.

Published: 21st September 2022 11:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2022 11:29 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

DHAMTARI: A man allegedly killed his father with a spade in Dhamtari district of Chhattisgarh for constantly taunting him and his wife for not having a child, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased, identified as Shivnarayan Satnami (55), suffered grievous injuries after being attacked by his son Khelandas with a spade in Devpur village under Nagri development block on Tuesday evening, a police official here said.

"Satnami succumbed to injuries at a private hospital here on Wednesday," he said.

"As per the preliminary information, Satnami reportedly used to scold his son and daughter-in-law Sangeeta for not having a child despite getting married 11 years ago," he said.

"On Wednesday, he got into an argument with Sangeeta, taunting her for the same and started abusing her. The duo went out of the home on the street, but Satnami continued abusing her. Khelandas, who was also in the house, came out carrying a spade in his hand and attacked his father leaving him seriously injured," he said.

"Sangeeta and other family members along with locals shifted Satnami to Nagri Hospital, from where he was referred to Dhamtari. Soon after being alerted about it, a police team was rushed to the spot and the accused was arrested," he added.

"Prima facie, it seems that Khelandas was fed up with being constantly taunted by his father. In a fit of rage, he allegedly murdered him," the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Murder Death
India Matters
NIA officials are seen conducting search in a house of a functionary belonging to Popular Front of India party at Ukkadam in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | EPS)
Nearly 106 arrested in NIA's 'largest-ever' raids in 11 states over terror funding charges
(Express Illustrations)
UP: Minor gang-rape victim walks home naked, video goes viral
Constable Manoj Kumar was seen staging a protest with a plate of food from the mess.(Photo | Screengrab)
UP cop who raised issue of poor-quality food, gets transfer punishment
Jharkhand legislator Dipika Pandey Singh. (Photo | Twitter)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Dipika Pandey takes mud-bath in NH 133 demanding repair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp