Civil aviation regulator extends restrictions, SpiceJet to operate 50 per cent flights till Oct 29

NEW DELHI: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has extended restrictions on SpiceJet to operate only 50 per cent of departures till October 29.

"Based on the review of the safety performance of SpiceJet we have extended the restriction on departures of SpiceJet by 50 cent for another eight weeks,’’ the DGCA said.

The review has indicated that there is an appreciable reduction in the number of safety incidents.

"However, as a matter of abundant caution , the competent authority has decided that the restriction as imposed in the order dated 27.07.2022 shall continue to be in force till the end of the summer schedule i.e, 29.10.2022, in accordance with the powers conferred under Rule 19A of the Aircraft Rules, 1937,” a DGCA statement said.

Earlier this month, a SpiceJet flight that took off for Maharashtra’s Nashik from the Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport returned midway to the city due to an ‘autopilot’ snag.

"Any increase in the number of departure beyond 50 per cent of the total number of departures approved under the Summer Schedule shall be subject to the airline demonstrating to the satisfaction of the DGCA that it has sufficient technical support and financial resource to safely and efficiently undertake such enhanced capacity," DGCA added.

