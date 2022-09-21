Congress chief polls: Will abide by party workers' wishes; shall try to convince Rahul one last time, says Ashok Gehlot

By Online Desk

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said he will abide by the wishes of party workers on whether to contest the Congress chief polls. However, he also asserted that he would make one last-ditch effort to convince Rahul Gandhi to take up the post.

Speaking with reporters after landing in Delhi today from Jaipur, Gehlot said he will take decisions with which the Congress is strengthened.

"The party and high command have given me everything. I have been on posts for 40-50 years. For me no post is important, I will fulfil any responsibility given to me by the party," he said, as reported by PTI.

Later in the day, Gehlot met Congress chief Sonia Gandhi at her residence in Delhi. Sources said the Congress presidential poll was on the agenda during the discussions between Gehlot and Sonia Gandhi.

Gehlot is expected to fly to Mumbai later in the day and will reach Kochi on Thursday, where he will join the Congress party's Kashmir to Kanyakumari march --- the Bharat Jodo Yatra --- symbolically. and make a last-ditch effort to convince Rahul Gandhi to take over the reins of the party.

On whether he would keep the post of CM if he takes up the post of party president, Gehlot cited an example, saying that if a minister in a state stands for Congress president election, that person can stay a minister and also contest polls.

"Time will tell whether I remain (CM) or not. I would like to stay where the party benefits from me, I will not back down," he asserted.

OPINION | The Congress Rahul walks away from

In a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party in Jaipur Tuesday night, the Rajasthan CM had said, as quoted by IANS, "I will try to convince Rahul Gandhi for the last time, if he does not agree, then I will trouble you and follow the order of the high command."

The meeting was held after the chief minister hosted a dinner for newly elected Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar at his residence.

Soon after his announcement, many MLAs were seen requesting him to stay on as the Rajasthan Chief Minister to which Gehlot replied: "Whatever I become, but I will not stay away from you, I will serve Rajasthan till my last breath."

He had also hinted that he shall continue as CM as he asked MLAs to start working on the Budget.

ALSO READ | It will be Gehlot versus Tharoor for Congress top post

After the meeting, state Food and Civil Supplies Minister Pratap Singh Khachariya told PTI: "The chief minister said that if he files nomination for the party's national president post, then legislators will get a message to reach New Delhi."

Earlier on September 17, in the meeting of the newly appointed Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC). members, Gehlot had raised the idea of making Rahul Gandhi the president. All the leaders had supported his proposal.

When asked about the prospective contest with Shashi Tharoor, Gehlot said the contest should take place as it is good for the internal democracy of the party.

Tharoor had met party president Sonia Gandhi on Monday and expressed his intention to contest the polls.

The Congress president is learnt to have conveyed to Tharoor that she would stay "neutral" in the elections.

The Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee has taken the lead in passing a resolution backing Gandhi for the post, triggering similar expressions of support from the party units in several other states.

FROM OUR ARCHIVES | TJS George Column: Congress can't be privately owned

Congress presidential elections: Key dates

September 24 to 30: The process for filing nominations for the election

The process for filing nominations for the election October 1: The date of scrutiny of the nomination papers

The date of scrutiny of the nomination papers October 8: The last date of withdrawal of nominations

The last date of withdrawal of nominations October 17: The election, if there is more than one candidate, will take place on this date

The election, if there is more than one candidate, will take place on this date October 19: Counting of votes, if necessary, and the counting of votes and the declaration of results will take place on this date

(With inputs from PTI and IANS)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said he will abide by the wishes of party workers on whether to contest the Congress chief polls. However, he also asserted that he would make one last-ditch effort to convince Rahul Gandhi to take up the post. Speaking with reporters after landing in Delhi today from Jaipur, Gehlot said he will take decisions with which the Congress is strengthened. "The party and high command have given me everything. I have been on posts for 40-50 years. For me no post is important, I will fulfil any responsibility given to me by the party," he said, as reported by PTI. Later in the day, Gehlot met Congress chief Sonia Gandhi at her residence in Delhi. Sources said the Congress presidential poll was on the agenda during the discussions between Gehlot and Sonia Gandhi. Gehlot is expected to fly to Mumbai later in the day and will reach Kochi on Thursday, where he will join the Congress party's Kashmir to Kanyakumari march --- the Bharat Jodo Yatra --- symbolically. and make a last-ditch effort to convince Rahul Gandhi to take over the reins of the party. On whether he would keep the post of CM if he takes up the post of party president, Gehlot cited an example, saying that if a minister in a state stands for Congress president election, that person can stay a minister and also contest polls. "Time will tell whether I remain (CM) or not. I would like to stay where the party benefits from me, I will not back down," he asserted. OPINION | The Congress Rahul walks away from In a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party in Jaipur Tuesday night, the Rajasthan CM had said, as quoted by IANS, "I will try to convince Rahul Gandhi for the last time, if he does not agree, then I will trouble you and follow the order of the high command." The meeting was held after the chief minister hosted a dinner for newly elected Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar at his residence. Soon after his announcement, many MLAs were seen requesting him to stay on as the Rajasthan Chief Minister to which Gehlot replied: "Whatever I become, but I will not stay away from you, I will serve Rajasthan till my last breath." He had also hinted that he shall continue as CM as he asked MLAs to start working on the Budget. ALSO READ | It will be Gehlot versus Tharoor for Congress top post After the meeting, state Food and Civil Supplies Minister Pratap Singh Khachariya told PTI: "The chief minister said that if he files nomination for the party's national president post, then legislators will get a message to reach New Delhi." Earlier on September 17, in the meeting of the newly appointed Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC). members, Gehlot had raised the idea of making Rahul Gandhi the president. All the leaders had supported his proposal. When asked about the prospective contest with Shashi Tharoor, Gehlot said the contest should take place as it is good for the internal democracy of the party. Tharoor had met party president Sonia Gandhi on Monday and expressed his intention to contest the polls. The Congress president is learnt to have conveyed to Tharoor that she would stay "neutral" in the elections. The Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee has taken the lead in passing a resolution backing Gandhi for the post, triggering similar expressions of support from the party units in several other states. FROM OUR ARCHIVES | TJS George Column: Congress can't be privately owned Congress presidential elections: Key dates September 24 to 30: The process for filing nominations for the election October 1: The date of scrutiny of the nomination papers October 8: The last date of withdrawal of nominations October 17: The election, if there is more than one candidate, will take place on this date October 19: Counting of votes, if necessary, and the counting of votes and the declaration of results will take place on this date (With inputs from PTI and IANS)