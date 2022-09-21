Court grants bail to Maharashtra MLA Bachchu Kadu in 'Mantralaya' assault case

By PTI

MUMBAI: A special court here on Wednesday granted bail to Independent MLA and former Maharashtra minister Bachchu Kadu in a 2018 case where he is accused of assaulting government officials.

Kadu had allegedly assaulted and abused government officials at the state secretariat- Mantralaya- in Mumbai in March 2018.

He had allegedly barged inside an IAS officer's cabin and misbehaved with him.

A case against him was registered against him at Marine Drive police station under sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

Kadu, who represents the Achalpur constituency in the Amravati district, had approached the special court last week after a magistrate's court had denied him bail.

Responding to his plea, the prosecution told the court that conditional bail can be granted to the MLA.

Special judge of the court for MPs and MLAs, R N Rokade, granted bail to the politician after hearing arguments.

Kadu had gone to the Mantralaya with some students to protest a competitive exam website that was repeatedly malfunctioning.

