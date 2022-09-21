Home Nation

Court grants bail to Maharashtra MLA Bachchu Kadu in 'Mantralaya' assault case

Kadu had allegedly assaulted and abused government officials at the state secretariat- Mantralaya- in Mumbai in March 2018.

Published: 21st September 2022 09:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2022 09:01 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra minister Bachchu Kadu

Maharashtra minister Bachchu Kadu (Photo| Facebook)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A special court here on Wednesday granted bail to Independent MLA and former Maharashtra minister Bachchu Kadu in a 2018 case where he is accused of assaulting government officials.

Kadu had allegedly assaulted and abused government officials at the state secretariat- Mantralaya- in Mumbai in March 2018.

He had allegedly barged inside an IAS officer's cabin and misbehaved with him.

A case against him was registered against him at Marine Drive police station under sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

Kadu, who represents the Achalpur constituency in the Amravati district, had approached the special court last week after a magistrate's court had denied him bail.

Responding to his plea, the prosecution told the court that conditional bail can be granted to the MLA.

Special judge of the court for MPs and MLAs, R N Rokade, granted bail to the politician after hearing arguments.

Kadu had gone to the Mantralaya with some students to protest a competitive exam website that was repeatedly malfunctioning.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bachchu Kadu Bail Mantralaya
India Matters
NIA officials are seen conducting search in a house of a functionary belonging to Popular Front of India party at Ukkadam in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | EPS)
Nearly 106 arrested in NIA's 'largest-ever' raids in 11 states over terror funding charges
(Express Illustrations)
UP: Minor gang-rape victim walks home naked, video goes viral
Constable Manoj Kumar was seen staging a protest with a plate of food from the mess.(Photo | Screengrab)
UP cop who raised issue of poor-quality food, gets transfer punishment
Jharkhand legislator Dipika Pandey Singh. (Photo | Twitter)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Dipika Pandey takes mud-bath in NH 133 demanding repair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp