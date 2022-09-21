India, Egypt sign MoUs to ramp up defence ties, Cairo may bid for Tejas

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Egyptian Defence Minister General Mohamed Zaki signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Cairo, Egypt, on Monday on cooperation in the field of defence. Singh is on a two-day official visit to Egypt. Egypt is one of the six countries showing interest in indigenous Light Combat Aircraft Tejas.

Terming it a milestone event of the visit, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) in a statement said the MoU “will pave the way for enhancing defence cooperation across all sectors of mutual interest.” Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held bilateral talks with the Egyptian Defence Minister on Monday.

During the meeting, both sides discussed steps to strengthen defence ties and reached a consensus to enhance conduct of joint exercises and exchange of personnel for training, especially in the field of counter-insurgency.

The two ministers also agreed to identify proposals for expanding cooperation between the defence industries of India and Egypt in a time-bound manner. They also exchanged views on regional security and acknowledged the contribution of India and Egypt to peace and stability in the world. Both sides expressed happiness at the intensified defence engagement and exchanges over the last year, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rajnath Singh in an official tweet described the meeting as excellent. “We had wide-ranging discussions on several initiatives to further expand bilateral Defence engagements. Signing of the MoU on Defence Cooperation adds new impetus and synergy to our relations,” Singh added.

Boost to defence ties

The two ministers also agreed to identify proposals for expanding cooperation between the defence industries of India and Egypt in a time-bound manner. They also exchanged views on regional security and acknowledged the contribution of India and Egypt to world peace

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Egyptian Defence Minister General Mohamed Zaki signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Cairo, Egypt, on Monday on cooperation in the field of defence. Singh is on a two-day official visit to Egypt. Egypt is one of the six countries showing interest in indigenous Light Combat Aircraft Tejas. Terming it a milestone event of the visit, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) in a statement said the MoU “will pave the way for enhancing defence cooperation across all sectors of mutual interest.” Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held bilateral talks with the Egyptian Defence Minister on Monday. During the meeting, both sides discussed steps to strengthen defence ties and reached a consensus to enhance conduct of joint exercises and exchange of personnel for training, especially in the field of counter-insurgency. The two ministers also agreed to identify proposals for expanding cooperation between the defence industries of India and Egypt in a time-bound manner. They also exchanged views on regional security and acknowledged the contribution of India and Egypt to peace and stability in the world. Both sides expressed happiness at the intensified defence engagement and exchanges over the last year, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Rajnath Singh in an official tweet described the meeting as excellent. “We had wide-ranging discussions on several initiatives to further expand bilateral Defence engagements. Signing of the MoU on Defence Cooperation adds new impetus and synergy to our relations,” Singh added. Boost to defence ties The two ministers also agreed to identify proposals for expanding cooperation between the defence industries of India and Egypt in a time-bound manner. They also exchanged views on regional security and acknowledged the contribution of India and Egypt to world peace