Jharkhand CM's aide controls illegal mining in assembly constituency, claims ED

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: In a major revelation done by Enforcement Directorate (ED), it was found that Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s representative in his Assembly constituency, Pankaj Mishra, has been controlling the illegal mining business through his accomplishes. According an official communiqué from ED, the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) Court has taken cognizance of the charge sheet filed by the investigating agency against Pankaj Mishra, Bachhu Yadav and Prem Prakash on Tuesday. “Pankaj Mishra, arrested by the ED in a money laundering case, enjoys “political clout” as he is the political representative of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren and “controls” illegal mining business in Soren’s Assembly constituency through his accomplices,” stated the official communiqué from the ED. According to ED, it initiated money laundering probe on the basis of FIR registered at Barharwa Police Station in Sahebganj under various sections of IPC, 1860, against Pankaj Mishra and others. Later, several FIRs regarding illegal mining lodged under IPC, Explosive Substances Act and Arms Act have also been taken into the ambit of scheduled offence, it said. The agency further added that it has “identified” proceeds of crimes, relating to illegal mining in the state, to the tune of more than Rs 1,000 crore. “Till date, ED has identified POC relating to illegal mining to the tune of more than Rs 1000 Crore in this case,” stated ED. During investigations, searches were conducted at 47 locations throughout India on several dates resulting into the seizure of Cash amounting to Rs 5.34 crore, freezing of bank balances amounting to Rs. 13.32 crore, freezing of an inland vessel MV Infralink – III with registration Number -- WB 1809, 5 stone crushers, two Hyva trucks, besides the seizure of several incriminating documents along with two AK-47 Assault Rifles, it added. Earlier, ED arrested Pankaj Mishra on July 19, Bachhu Yadav on August 4, and Prem Prakash on August 25 this year who are currently in judicial custody.