Kerala student dies by suicide at private university in Punjab; protests break out

Harpreeet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: A student from Kerala chose death by suicide at Lovely Professional University near Jalandhar late Tuesday night.

The incident comes a few days after the row of 'objectionable' videos that broke out followed by massive protests in Chandigarh in which four accused have been arrested so far.

Sources said that Agni S Dilip (21), a first-year student of Bachelor of Designing, hailing from Kerala allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in his hostel room at the university campus late on Tuesday night.

Jalandhar, Punjab | Students gathered in large numbers last night inside the Lovely Professional University campus to protest over the suicide of a first-year student



The initial probe has now unfurled the reasons, as mentioned in the suicide note, to be personal issues.

A suicide note recovered from the room stated that he took the extreme step due to personal reasons. Thus huge protest broke out in the university late last night. The protesting students alleged that in the past ten days this was the second suicide within the campus and it had gone unreported as the matter was resolved behind closed doors.

The students claimed that they were protesting as they want to know the reasons behind both the suicide cases but the university administration was tight-lipped on the issue.

On the other hand, both civil administration and police denied the allegations made by the students.

As tension prevailed on the campus hundreds of students raised slogans demanding justice. The police had also reached the spot and tried to pacify the students.

Senior Superintendent of Police of Kapurthala Navneet Singh Bains said a suicide note was also recovered in which personal reasons were cited as the cause of suicide. The parents of the student have been informed and the body of the deceased has been kept in the mortuary of the Civil Hospital.

Appealing to the students to maintain peace Bains assured the police would properly and in an impartial manner investigate the case.

Saddened by the demise of the student, the university released a statement, saying, "The LPU fraternity is saddened by the unfortunate incident. The initial investigation by the police and the contents of the suicide note point towards the personal issues of the deceased. The university is providing full support to the authorities for further investigation. The university mourns the loss of the student and expresses its condolences to the bereaved family."

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

