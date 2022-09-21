Home Nation

No criminality was found in taped conversations of Niira Radia: CBI to Supreme Court

Over a decade ago, former lobbyist Radia's phone conversations with industrialists, journalists, government officers, and other people holding key posts were tapped as part of a tax investigation.

Published: 21st September 2022 08:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2022 08:12 PM   |  A+A-

Former corporate lobbyist Niira Radia

Former corporate lobbyist Niira Radia (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The CBI on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that no criminality has been found in the taped conversations of former corporate lobbyist Niira Radia with a range of politicians, industrialists, and government officials.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, representing the Centre, contended before a bench headed by Justice D.Y. Chandrachud that the court had directed the CBI to investigate all these conversations and 14 preliminary inquiries were registered and the report was placed before the court in a sealed cover.

Bhati said: "No criminality was found in those. Also, now there are phone-tapping guidelines in place."

The CBI had submitted a sealed cover report in 2015 regarding the outcome of the court-ordered probe and the case wasn't taken up by the apex court in all these years.

"The outcome of the investigation has also been forwarded to the departments concerned," Bhati submitted before the bench, also comprising Justices P.S. Narasimha and Hima Kohli.

NGO Centre for Public Interest Litigation pressed for a probe into the tapes and demanded that they all be made public.

The CBI is likely to file a fresh status report, when the matter is scheduled to be taken up by the apex court in October.

The apex court in October 2013 directed the CBI to examine 14 issues that were identified by the agency after examining the transcripts of over 5,800 taped conversations of Radia.

Over a decade ago, Radia's phone conversations with industrialists, journalists, government officers, and other people holding key posts were tapped as part of a tax investigation.

Ratan Tata, Chairman emeritus Tata Sons, had moved the apex court seeking protection of his right to privacy against the backdrop of leaked private conversations involving Radia.

Tata filed the petition in 2011.

He had contended that the release of the tapes amounted to infringement on his right to privacy.

The case was last heard in April 2014, and the top court crystallised the issues -- right to privacy vis-a-vis the government, right to privacy vis-a-vis the media, and the right to information.

Tata had sought a probe into who had leaked the excerpts from the intercepts and also a mechanism in place to guard against such indiscriminate invasion into a citizen's privacy.

In August 2017, the apex court, in a landmark verdict, had said that privacy is a constitutional right.

Nine judges were unanimous in their findings, however, they cited different reasons for their conclusion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Niira Radia Radia tapes CBI Ratan Tata
India Matters
NIA officials are seen conducting search in a house of a functionary belonging to Popular Front of India party at Ukkadam in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | EPS)
Nearly 106 arrested in NIA's 'largest-ever' raids in 11 states over terror funding charges
(Express Illustrations)
UP: Minor gang-rape victim walks home naked, video goes viral
Constable Manoj Kumar was seen staging a protest with a plate of food from the mess.(Photo | Screengrab)
UP cop who raised issue of poor-quality food, gets transfer punishment
Jharkhand legislator Dipika Pandey Singh. (Photo | Twitter)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Dipika Pandey takes mud-bath in NH 133 demanding repair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp