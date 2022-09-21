Home Nation

Ram temple sparks tourism interest; foreigners keen on developing resorts in Ayodhya

A delegation of foreign investors visits the temple town of Ayodhya to explore business opportunities.

Published: 21st September 2022 06:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2022 06:38 PM   |  A+A-

Ayodhya Ram Temple site.

Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The upcoming Ram temple in Ayodhya is giving a push to tourism opportunities in Ayodhya and adjoining districts drawing investors from across the globe to the temple town.

A delegation of foreign investors representing 5-6  countries visited the temple town of Ayodhya to explore business opportunities. Accompanied by the officials of the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department, the delegation was shown various lands in and around Ayodhya for different projects.

The 12-member delegation also visited the premises of Ram Janmabhoomi and had the darshan of Lord Ram along the Lord Hanuman at Hanuman Garhi. The delegation, led by Mali Faulkner, CEO, Fancan Phoenix Group, USA, comprised Takita Yoshinori of Japan, Hilen-Jung-Hee from Republic of Korea, Francis Oliver and Cumber Bach of Guyana, Alex Andre of Vietnam, Shandal Patrick from California, Jessica Vulcan of Peru, Maria Angel Ladora of Ecuador.

The delegation was shown various lands along the Lucknow Gorakhpur Highway which crosses Ayodhya. They were shown the land in adjoining areas as well. UP Tourism Department, Deputy Director, Rajendra Prasad said that there was a possibility of signing an MoU on different projects in the Investors Summit proposed to be organised in Lucknow in January next year.

ALSO READPlinth of Ayodhya Ram temple to be completed next month

Rajendra Prasad claimed that there was a potential for investment to the tune of US$ 2 billion in this sector. For this, foreign investors were being made to visit Ayodhya and other cities of the state, he stated.

As per the tourism department officials, many members of the foreign delegation showed interest in projects related to theme parks, light shows, bringing out resorts, wellness centres, renewable energy, skill development centres, film media besides FMCG, etc.

The delegation was given an overview of 30-acre land acquired by the state tourism department near Korean monument located on the banks of river Saryu. The delegation also visited 80-acre land acquired earlier for the installation of world's tallest 252-ft statue of Lord Rama at Manjha Barhatha area. In the same series, the green field township proposed by the Housing Development Council in Shahnawazpur was also shown to the foreign investors.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ayodhya Ram temple Foreign investors
India Matters
NIA officials are seen conducting search in a house of a functionary belonging to Popular Front of India party at Ukkadam in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | EPS)
Nearly 106 arrested in NIA's 'largest-ever' raids in 11 states over terror funding charges
(Express Illustrations)
UP: Minor gang-rape victim walks home naked, video goes viral
Constable Manoj Kumar was seen staging a protest with a plate of food from the mess.(Photo | Screengrab)
UP cop who raised issue of poor-quality food, gets transfer punishment
Jharkhand legislator Dipika Pandey Singh. (Photo | Twitter)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Dipika Pandey takes mud-bath in NH 133 demanding repair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp