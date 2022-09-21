Ram temple sparks tourism interest; foreigners keen on developing resorts in Ayodhya

Namita Bajpai By

LUCKNOW: The upcoming Ram temple in Ayodhya is giving a push to tourism opportunities in Ayodhya and adjoining districts drawing investors from across the globe to the temple town.

A delegation of foreign investors representing 5-6 countries visited the temple town of Ayodhya to explore business opportunities. Accompanied by the officials of the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department, the delegation was shown various lands in and around Ayodhya for different projects.

The 12-member delegation also visited the premises of Ram Janmabhoomi and had the darshan of Lord Ram along the Lord Hanuman at Hanuman Garhi. The delegation, led by Mali Faulkner, CEO, Fancan Phoenix Group, USA, comprised Takita Yoshinori of Japan, Hilen-Jung-Hee from Republic of Korea, Francis Oliver and Cumber Bach of Guyana, Alex Andre of Vietnam, Shandal Patrick from California, Jessica Vulcan of Peru, Maria Angel Ladora of Ecuador.

The delegation was shown various lands along the Lucknow Gorakhpur Highway which crosses Ayodhya. They were shown the land in adjoining areas as well. UP Tourism Department, Deputy Director, Rajendra Prasad said that there was a possibility of signing an MoU on different projects in the Investors Summit proposed to be organised in Lucknow in January next year.

Rajendra Prasad claimed that there was a potential for investment to the tune of US$ 2 billion in this sector. For this, foreign investors were being made to visit Ayodhya and other cities of the state, he stated.

As per the tourism department officials, many members of the foreign delegation showed interest in projects related to theme parks, light shows, bringing out resorts, wellness centres, renewable energy, skill development centres, film media besides FMCG, etc.

The delegation was given an overview of 30-acre land acquired by the state tourism department near Korean monument located on the banks of river Saryu. The delegation also visited 80-acre land acquired earlier for the installation of world's tallest 252-ft statue of Lord Rama at Manjha Barhatha area. In the same series, the green field township proposed by the Housing Development Council in Shahnawazpur was also shown to the foreign investors.

