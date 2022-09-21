Home Nation

Speeding truck runs over people sleeping on road divider in Delhi, four killed

The incident is reported to have taken place around 1.51 am while the truck was crossing the Delhi Transport Corporation Depot traffic light at Seemapuri.

Published: 21st September 2022 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2022 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

Rugs and blankets belonging to homeless people lie on a road, after a speeding truck mowed down people sleeping on a road divider at Seemapuri area, in New Delhi, Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: An unidentified speeding truck ran over six people sleeping on a road divider in the Seemapuri area in the national capital in the very early hours of Wednesday, killing four people and injuring others, police said today.

While two persons were killed on the spot, one person has declared brought dead at the hospital and another person succumbed during treatment.

"Today Dated September 21, at around 01.51 am, one unknown truck/canter while crossing DTC Depot redlight and going towards DLF T- point, was driven rashly and negligently which crushed/injured six persons sleeping on the road divider," said the police.

The deceased have been identified as Kareem (52), Chotte Khans (25), Shah Alam (38) and Rahul (45), while those injured included 16-year-old Manish and 30-year-old Pradeep.

"Several teams have been formed to trace the vehicle involved. A case has been registered under appropriate sections," said the police.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

