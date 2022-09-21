Home Nation

UP: BJP MLA, son booked after woman alleges rape, harassment 

The woman was a friend of the MLA's daughter and would visit their house frequently, she said in her complaint.

Published: 21st September 2022 08:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2022 08:52 PM   |  A+A-

Rape, sexual harassment

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

AGRA: A BJP MLA has been booked for harassment and his son for alleged rape after a 36-year-old woman lodged a complaint against them, police said on Wednesday.

According to the FIR registered at Tajganj Police Station, the woman was allegedly raped by Laxmi Kant Verma, son of BJP MLA from the Fatehabad constituency Chhotey Lal Verma, back in 2003 when she was 17 years old.

The woman was a friend of the MLA's daughter and would visit their house frequently, she said in her complaint.

On November 16, 2003, Laxmi Kant Verma gave her a drink allegedly laced with sedatives and after she fainted, he raped her, the woman said.

She claimed that the accused recorded a video of the act and threatened her with dire consequences if she told anyone about it, according to the complaint.

The woman said sometime later, Laxmi Kant Verma married her at a temple and got her a job as a receptionist at a cyber cafe in Agra that was owned by him and his friend.

The couple's firstborn was a girl and as the accused wanted the second child to be male, he forced her to get an abortion.

She later gave birth to a son, the woman said.

In 2006, Laxmi Kant Verma married another woman from Rajasthan after forcing the complainant to sign divorce papers, according to the FIR.

The woman said the BJP MLA and other family members of the accused were responsible for destroying her and her two children's lives.

SHO Tajganj Police Station Bhupendra Baliyan said, "The complaint has been registered against Laxmikant Verma under sections 376 (rape), 313 (causing miscarriage), 323 and 328 (causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation), 494 (bigamy) of the Indian Penal Code."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP MLA Rape
India Matters
NIA officials are seen conducting search in a house of a functionary belonging to Popular Front of India party at Ukkadam in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | EPS)
Nearly 106 arrested in NIA's 'largest-ever' raids in 11 states over terror funding charges
(Express Illustrations)
UP: Minor gang-rape victim walks home naked, video goes viral
Constable Manoj Kumar was seen staging a protest with a plate of food from the mess.(Photo | Screengrab)
UP cop who raised issue of poor-quality food, gets transfer punishment
Jharkhand legislator Dipika Pandey Singh. (Photo | Twitter)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Dipika Pandey takes mud-bath in NH 133 demanding repair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp