Accident or suicide? Noida police wonder after techie falls off ninth floor amid rain, dies

The MNC where the techie worked has contacted and informed his family of the incident.

By PTI

NOIDA: A 42-year-old employee of a leading multinational firm here died Thursday after he allegedly fell off the balcony of his ninth-floor apartment amid rains, police said.

The man had moved to Noida from Bengaluru earlier this month and was staying alone in the apartment in Grand Omaxe society in Sector 93B here, they said.

It was not immediately clear whether it was an accident or suicide, an official said.

"The local police were alerted around 5.30 pm about the man's fall and his subsequent death. Police rushed to the spot and the body was taken to a hospital," a police spokesperson said.

Paramhans Tiwari, the in-charge of the local Phase 2 police station, said the deceased worked for a leading MNC at its office in Sector 126 here.

"When enquired, a friend of his told police that he had moved to Noida on September 6. He was earlier living in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The deceased was also unwell for the last several days," Tiwari told PTI.

"It is yet to be ascertained if it was an accidental death or he deliberately jumped off the ninth-floor apartment," he said, adding the body has been sent for post mortem.

The MNC where the deceased worked has contacted and informed his family of the incident, he added.

Noida, in the national capital region (NCR), witnessed heavy rainfall throughout Thursday.

