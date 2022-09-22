Centre may book ‘fake’ YouTubers

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre may consider registering a criminal case against the creators of YouTube channels and social media users, who run an anti-India agenda and spread fake news.

The ministry of information and broadcasting (I&B) has ordered the blocking of more than 100 YouTube channels and other digital platforms since December. Majority of them were being operated from Pakistan and around 35 of them were based in India.

At least three officials of the ministry confirmed that no criminal case or FIR is registered against the handlers of the blocked Youtube channels or social media users but added that the ministry may explore possibilities to take action against the digital news outlets or accounts, which are based in India.

The ministry, following the inputs and recommendations from and security agencies, blocked the errant handles.

NEW DELHI: The Centre may consider registering a criminal case against the creators of YouTube channels and social media users, who run an anti-India agenda and spread fake news. The ministry of information and broadcasting (I&B) has ordered the blocking of more than 100 YouTube channels and other digital platforms since December. Majority of them were being operated from Pakistan and around 35 of them were based in India. At least three officials of the ministry confirmed that no criminal case or FIR is registered against the handlers of the blocked Youtube channels or social media users but added that the ministry may explore possibilities to take action against the digital news outlets or accounts, which are based in India. The ministry, following the inputs and recommendations from and security agencies, blocked the errant handles.