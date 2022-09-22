Confidence motion: Punjab guv cancels special Assembly session called by AAP   

Harpreet Bajwa By

CHANDIGARH: In a major embarrassment to the AAP government in Punjab, Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Wednesday withdrew an order calling for a one-day special Assembly session on Thursday to enable the Mann government to move a confidence motion. The Governor said there was no specific provision about calling such a session and withdrew his Sept 20 order. “In the absence of specific rules regarding summoning of the assembly for considering the ‘confidence motion’ only called by the Punjab government on Sept 22, I withdraw my orders dated Sept 20 regarding summoning of the 16th Vidhan Sabha,’’ said the order. A statement from the office of Principal Secretary to the Governor said, “The matter was examined and a legal opinion was sought from Satya Pal Jain, additional solicitor general of India. He has given his legal opinion that there is no specific provision regarding summoning of the assembly for considering the confidence motion only.’’ Earlier in the day, the Governor received representations from leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira and Punjab BJP chief and MLA Ashwani Sharma stating that there was no legal provision to convene a special session. A few days back, AAP had accused the BJP of trying to topple its government in Punjab. CM Bhagwant Mann had said a special session of the assembly would be called on September 22 to present a confidence motion.