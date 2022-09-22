Home Nation

CRPF in hot pursuit of Maoists in two districts of Jharkhand & Bihar

However, a source of concern for the CRPF is the surveillance that Naxals continue to maintain over the movement of security forces in Bastar of Chhattisgarh and Gadhchiroli in Maharashtra.

Published: 22nd September 2022

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Maoists continue to operate about 30 drones in their strongholds in Sukma and Bijapur in Chhattisgarh and Gadhchiroli in Maharashtra even as the CRPF said that 25 districts across seven states continue to remain affected by Leftwing extremism with some gains at two locations in Jharkhand and Bihar. 

At a press conference, CRPF DG Kuldip Singh on Wednesday held that none of the seven Naxal-hit states could be said to be completely free from Leftwing extremism but troops were able to wrest control over Budhapahad, at the trijunction of Palamu, Gadhwa and Latehar districts in Jharkhand, and Chakarbandha, near borders of Aurangabad and Gaya in Bihar. 

However, a source of concern for the CRPF is the surveillance that Naxals continue to maintain over the movement of security forces in Bastar of Chhattisgarh and Gadhchiroli in Maharashtra. “These drones appear to have been procured from Amazon.com,” a senior CRPF officer said.

Singh said that three sustained counter-insurgency operations – codenamed Octopus, Double Bull and Thunderstorm – since April this year led to the capture of Buddhapahad which was in “Maoist hands earlier”.  The Maoists’ sources of funds – mainly extortions in the mining areas of Jharkhand – have been choked.

Hawk-eyed

25 districts in seven states continue to remain affected by Leftwing extremism

The Maoists operate about 30 drones in Sukma, Bijapur in Chhattisgarh & Gadhchiroli in Maharashtra

Naxals continue to keep an eye on the movement of the security forces in Bastar and Gadhchiroli

The CRPF was able to establish 19 forward operations bases in Bastar over the past two years and recovered 63 IEDs, 342 gelatin sticks and 320 kg explosives

