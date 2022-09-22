Home Nation

Five PFI members sent to Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad custody for five days 

They are accused of indulging in 'unlawful activities promoting enmity among communities' and 'waging a war against the country'.

Published: 22nd September 2022 06:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2022 07:07 PM   |  A+A-

PFI_Mumbai

A security person keeps vigil outside the Popular Front of India (PFI) party office in Navi Mumbai, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022.(PTI Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A court here on Thursday remanded five activists of the Popular Front of India (PFI) in the custody of the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad till September 26.

The ATS arrested a total of 20 PFI activists from various places in the state on Thursday as part of the nation-wide multi-agency operation led by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Five of them were produced before a court here with the ATS seeking their custody for 14 days.

The court, however, remanded them in the probe agency's custody for five days.

A total of 106 PFI activists were arrested on Thursday in 11 states for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country.

In Maharashtra, raids were conducted by ATS teams in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Aurangabad, Pune, Kolhapur, Beed, Parbhani, Nanded, Malegaon (in Nashik district) and Jalgaon, an official said.

The anti-terror agency registered offences in Mumbai, Nashik, Aurangabad and Nanded under Indian Penal Code sections including 153-A (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 121A (conspiring to commit certain offences against the State) and 120B (criminal conspiracy), and provisions of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

