Pawar trashes BJP charge in chawl case

In its supplementary chargesheet filed in court on Tuesday, the ED opposed bail for Raut. Without naming Pawar, the chargesheet says that a former CM played a role in the project.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  In the wake of BJP allegations, NCP chief Sharad Pawar has said he is ready to face any probe in the controversial Patra Chawl redevelopment project case in which the Enforcement Directorate has arrested Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.

In its supplementary chargesheet filed in court on Tuesday, the ED opposed bail for Raut. Without naming Pawar, the chargesheet says that a former CM played a role in the project. After the chargesheet, some BJP leaders sought to link Pawar to the project. Pawar said when he was agriculture minister, he had called a 
meeting to resolve the project. However, no decision was taken over it.

“I am ready to face any probe. If there is no truth in allegations, then I would like to know the state government’s stand on those who have made such allegations against me,” Pawar said.  He accused the BJP of trying to malign his image. “They had done so earlier too, nothing happened,” he said.

The BJP has posed three questions to Pawar. The state unit tweeted: “Pawar was the Union agriculture minister, what was the purpose for his calling a meeting with MHADA officials on the Patra Chawl project? What was Pawar’s interest? If you really wanted to resolve the issue, then why didn’t 700 Marathi families get houses in the project?”

NCP state chief Jayant Patil said the BJP was afraid of his party and that’s why it is targeting Pawar. “BJP knows that NCP is the only party that can defeat it in elections. That’s why BJP leaders are trying to tarnish Pawar saheb’s image,” said Patil.
 

