President poll nears, Congress elites turn Kochi epicentre of political action

Pilot, who reached on Tuesday night, is learnt to have held closed door meetings with Rahul twice on Wednesday.

Published: 22nd September 2022 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2022 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader  Rahul Gandhi with Sachin Pilot and local MP Hibi Eden during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kochi on Wednesday | A Sanesh

By Cynthia Chandran and Shahid faridi
Express News Service

T’PURAM/NEW DELHI: With the filing of nomination papers for the Congress presidential election set to start in two days, Kochi is becoming the epicentre of political action as everyone who matters in the party is either here or on the way.

Besides Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress leader Sachin Pilot, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh and party spokesperson Jairam Ramesh are already here. Ashok Gehlot, Rajasthan CM and the official candidate of the Gandhi family for the poll, will arrive on Thursday as will AICC general secretary K C Venugopal.

Pilot, who reached on Tuesday night, is learnt to have held closed door meetings with Rahul twice on Wednesday. He also took part in the padyatra. “Sachinji has urged Rahulji to take up the post of party president. He is still hopeful,” a KPCC leader close to Pilot told TNIE.

Sources said Pilot expressed strong displeasure at Gehlot’s wily tactic of clinging on to the CM post while desiring to contest in the AICC election. He told TNIE that it is for Rahul to take a call on contesting the election. “The important thing is that it is Rahulji’s decision on whether he should contest or not. The sentiments of party workers have been conveyed to the national leadership. Rahulji is aware of what party leaders want,” Pilot said.

Gehlot reaches Kochi after clearing the air on his candidature. After meeting Sonia Gandhi, he said, “I am lucky Congress people across the country love and trust me…So I won’t be able to say no. Jahan mujhe kahenge…form bharna hai, main form bharoonga (If they ask me to fill a form to contest, I will fill it),” he said.

Gehlot: One-post rule only for nominated positions

Gehlot added that he would still try to change the mind of the Gandhi scion. “There will be more impact if he (Rahul) undertakes the yatra as Congress president. I will talk to him, and then decide (on filing nomination),” he said.

Asked whether he would follow the one-man-one-post rule adopted at the party’s Udaipur meet, and resign as Rajasthan CM, Gehlot said the rule applies to nominated posts only.“This is an open election, anybody can contest, be it an MP, MLA, minister or CM. If a state minister wants to contest, he or she may remain a minister and become the Congress president.” Asked if he thinks he would be allowed to continue as CM, he said, “time will tell…But I would like to be in a place where my presence benefits the party… wherever I am… one post, two posts, three posts, or without any post.”

Interestingly, Gehlot will be going to Sai Baba temple in Shirdi on his way back from Kochi on Friday – quite an indicator of the way things are unfurling in the Congress. The yatra will take a break after Thursday. Shashi Tharoor, the other serious contender in the presidential race, meanwhile visited AICC headquarters on Wednesday to have a look at the voters’ list.

