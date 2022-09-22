Privileged to be picked as PM Cares Trust member: Sudha Murty

Home Nation

The meeting was attended by Fund trustees including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: “I feel grateful if I can make even a small change in the life of a poor person”, said noted educator and philanthropist Sudha Murty on being nominated as a member of the Board of PM CARES Fund Trust. Murty, former chairperson of Infosys Foundation, told TNIE, “I am very happy to learn about my nomination to the Board of Trustees of the PM Cares Fund. I feel very privileged and proud to find myself working with some of the most eminent personalities like Sri Ratan Tata. My focus has always been to work for the poor and the underprivileged. I will continue to do so as a member of the Board.” 

She, however, added that she is yet to receive the official order to know and understand her role in the Board. The other trustees of the PM CARES Fund are former Supreme Court judge Justice K T Thomas, former Deputy Speaker Kariya Munda, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, Ratan Tata, former comptroller and auditor general of India Rajiv Mehrishi and co-founder of Teach for India and former CEO of Indicorps and Piramal Foundation Anand Shah.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while chairing a meeting of the Board on Tuesday, said the participation of the new trustees and advisers will provide wider perspectives to the functioning of the PM CARES Fund, according to a statement issued by the PMO. The meeting was attended by Fund trustees including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

