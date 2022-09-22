Shiv Sena president Thackeray dares Shah to declare BMC, assembly elections to check party strength

By Express News Service

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray dared the Union Minister Amit Shah to declare the BMC elections within a month and check the strength of the Shiv Sena in elections.

Uddhav Thackeray first time addressed his Shahkha Pramukhs and party workers meeting at Goregaon after stepping down as the chief minister of Maharashtra.

Thackeray said that "many Shahs like Adil Shah and Nisam Shah tried to win Maharashtra and Mumbai, but they failed in their nefarious attempts." He added that "this is the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj who never succumbed to any pressure, but fought and won the battles and elections as well."

“So, I challenged Amit Shah who recently said that Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray should be shown the ground, if he wants to check the strength of his party and Shiv Sainik, he should call the BMC elections along with Maharashtra state assembly elections together. Then, check who has power and relations to rule Mumbai and state,” Thackeray said.

Thackeray said that deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis claimed that BMC will be the last election for them. “It is true that this will be the last elections for BMC, but we will fight as our first elections. Shiv Sena has always come for the help of the people in Mumbai. We never discriminate against people, the caste and religion and region of the person when he is in crisis, Shiv Sainik always comes first to help them,” he added.

He said, "During the Covid-19 period also, the BJP was protesting to open temples and mosques, but I opened the hospital to save the lives of the people."

"We saved as many lives as the people. Our work during the pandemic was appreciated by international publications New York Times. There is a BMC election therefore, central BJP leaders started making rounds of Mumbai. I also read that Prime Minister Narendra Modi also planned to visit Mumbai soon. Now, it shows how fierce the fight will be in future. So, Shiv Sainik should prepare to fight against these people,” Thackeray said.

Thackeray attacking Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde alleged that he "heard about the child lifters, but there are father stealing gangs now who are stealing the peoples' father."

Meanwhile, CM Shinde addressed his faction in Delhi. He said they revolted against Thackeray because people did not like the alliance with Congress and NCP. He said once Balasaheb Thackeray said, he will leave politics but never make an alliance with Congress and NCP.

“We followed Balasaheb Thackeray's advice, now Uddhav Thackeray calls us Gaddar -- traitor. We took this decision for the larger interest of the party,” Shinde said.

