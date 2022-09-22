Home Nation

SOPs to check sexual abuse in Madhya Pradesh schools

The development came after a nursery student of a prominent private school in Bhopal was allegedly sexually assaulted in the school bus by the driver.

Rape, sexual harassment

For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

BHOPAL:  The Madhya Pradesh State Commission for Child Rights on Wednesday issued a 13-point list of SOPs for all private schools in the state. The development came after a nursery student of a prominent private school in Bhopal was allegedly sexually assaulted in the school bus by the driver.

The SOPs particularly include teaching pre-primary and primary students the concept of good touch and bad touch. “Ten minutes before the school session gets over for the day, the pre-primary and primary students need to be taught about good touch, bad touch, safe touch and unsafe touch,” the SOPs say.

The guidelines, which have been sent to all district collectors and police superintendents for strict compliance, include giving priority to women in the appointment of drivers of school vehicles. Also, all vehicles need to have updated GPS trackers and CCTV cameras with DVR back-up of at least 30 days. Besides a woman attendant, a woman teacher also needs to be present in each school vehicle.

At least 75 per cent of teaching and management staff in pre-primary classes needs to be women. Police verification of all staffers, particularly those deployed for transport duties, is a must and annual re-verification of their records has to be ensured.

