Home Nation

The man who taught us how to laugh at ourselves 

My father flexed his age and experience, and spoke about Raju’s audio cassettes that were  all the rage in his time. These cassettes were of the comedian telling jokes and stories.

Published: 22nd September 2022 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2022 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

Comedian turned politician Raju Srivastava (Photo | Raju Srivastava @ Instagram)

Comedian turned politician Raju Srivastava (Photo | Raju Srivastava @ Instagram)

By Kartik Bhardwaj
Express News Service

I once had an argument with my father over Raju Srivastava. I was adamant that Raju has become a full-fledged comedian with The Great Indian Laughter Challenge and before that, he had done only blink-and-miss roles in films, including Tezaab (1988) and Maine Pyar Kiya (1989). 

My father flexed his age and experience, and spoke about Raju’s audio cassettes that were  all the rage in his time. These cassettes were of the comedian telling jokes and stories. “Do you even know what a cassette is?,” he asked, as if declaring that the argument had been won.

Raju Srivastava, comedian, actor and politician, passed away in Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Wednesday. He was 58. He was admitted to the hospital on August 10 after suffering a cardiac arrest while running on a treadmill in a hotel. Raju was put on the ventilator, went through an angioplasty and his health status reportedly fluctuated from better to worse in this period and after being in the ICU for a little more than a month, he was announced dead.

The comedian was born on Christmas Day (December 25) as Satyaprakash Srivastava in Kanpur. His father, Ramesh Chandra Srivastava, was a poet, commonly known as Balai Kaka. Before the cassettes or the The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, there was mimicry. Raju started off as a mimic for many Bollywood stars, chiefly Amitabh Bachchan and did stage shows. These performances attracted offers from the film industry. I remember recently spotting him as one of the college students in Baazigar (1993).

While some of the older generation may differ, it was indeed The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2005 that made Raju a household name. He had a gift for noticing intimate details from life we would usually not. After watching his comedy, you became aware of foofas (paternal uncles) living up to their cliché of being fussy; you suddenly recognised the nervousness of eating at a wedding when the camera is on you. 

He is also perhaps the only comedian who could mimic the behaviour of everything from firecrackers to dogs. His Gajodhar Bhaiyya put middle-class North Indian humour on the map and rather than being offended, we started to laugh at ourselves. 

The gift of making the mundane seem funny
Raju Srivastava had a gift for noticing intimate details from life we would usually not. After watching his comedy, you became aware of foofas (paternal uncles) living up to their cliche of being fussy; you suddenly recognised the nervousness of eating at a wedding when the camera is on you. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Raju Srivastava Comedian
India Matters
NIA officials are seen conducting search in a house of a functionary belonging to Popular Front of India party at Ukkadam in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | EPS)
Nearly 106 arrested in NIA's 'largest-ever' raids in 11 states over terror funding charges
(Express Illustrations)
UP: Minor gang-rape victim walks home naked, video goes viral
Constable Manoj Kumar was seen staging a protest with a plate of food from the mess.(Photo | Screengrab)
UP cop who raised issue of poor-quality food, gets transfer punishment
Jharkhand legislator Dipika Pandey Singh. (Photo | Twitter)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Dipika Pandey takes mud-bath in NH 133 demanding repair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp