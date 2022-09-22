Home Nation

UP: Minor gang-rape victim walks home naked, video goes viral

According to reports, incident took place a fortnight ago but the viral video has emerged now. The girl's uncle said, "She was bleeding profusely when she returned home and narrated the ordeal to us."

Published: 22nd September 2022 10:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2022 11:09 AM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

(Express Illustrations)

By IANS

MORADABAD: In a shocking incident, a video has gone viral on social media wherein a 15-year-old girl, who was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped by five men here, is seen walking naked for about two kilometres on the Moradabad-Thakurdwara Road to reach home.

Instead of helping the girl, some passers-by are seen standing as mute spectators, while others filmed her and shared the disturbing videos on social media platforms.

According to reports, the incident took place a fortnight ago but the viral video has emerged now. The girl's uncle said, "She was bleeding profusely when she returned home and narrated the ordeal to us."

He then approached the police to file a complaint but no action was initiated until he raised the matter before the district police head SSP Hemant Kutiyal.

Thereafter, the police swung into action and nabbed an accused after lodging an FIR on September 7. The complainant also stated in the FIR that family members of the accused have threatened to kill him.

As per Moradabad police, the girl had gone to attend a fair in a neighbouring village when she was kidnapped by five men who took turns to rape her. Hearing her screams, a villager rushed to the spot but by then the five accused had fled the scene, taking away her clothes and other belongings.

Additional superintendent of police (rural) Sandeep Kumar Meena said, "An FIR has been lodged under section 376D (gangrape) and the POCSO Act. We arrested one of the accused on September 15. Further investigation is on."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
rape Minor rape
India Matters
NIA officials are seen conducting search in a house of a functionary belonging to Popular Front of India party at Ukkadam in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | EPS)
Nearly 106 arrested in NIA's 'largest-ever' raids in 11 states over terror funding charges
(Express Illustrations)
UP: Minor gang-rape victim walks home naked, video goes viral
Constable Manoj Kumar was seen staging a protest with a plate of food from the mess.(Photo | Screengrab)
UP cop who raised issue of poor-quality food, gets transfer punishment
Jharkhand legislator Dipika Pandey Singh. (Photo | Twitter)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Dipika Pandey takes mud-bath in NH 133 demanding repair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp