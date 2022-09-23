Home Nation

Delhi-NCR rains: Gurugram issues WFH advisory to private offices, order schools to remain shut

The district administration here has ordered all private offices to work from home on Friday amid heavy rains.

Published: 23rd September 2022 02:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2022 02:41 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi rains

Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam on the water-covered Delhi-Gurugram Expressway amid rainfall, in Gurugram.(Photo |PTI)

By PTI

GURUGRAM:  Many areas in Delhi witnessed traffic jams on Friday as continuous rainfall led to waterlogging at several key stretches.

The Delhi Traffic Police issued an alert, asking commuters to plan their journey in view of the rainfall.

The district administration here has ordered all private offices to work from home on Friday amid heavy rains.

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), in an advisory, said that all corporate offices and private institutions are advised to guide employees to work from home to avoid traffic congestion.

The advisory stated, "In view of heavy rainfall prediction for the district Gurugram on September 23, there are chances of waterlogging and traffic congestion." 

"Therefore, all corporate offices and private institutions in the district are advised to guide their employees to work from home on Friday so that traffic congestion can be avoided and repair works of roads and drains can be carried out smoothly by civic agencies," it read.

Deputy Commissioner, Nishant Kumar Yadav on twitter said, "Gurugram District Administration has issued advisory for all corporate companies, private institutions to allow their employees to work from home in larger public interest," While the rain continued, vehicular movement was smooth in Gurugram.

Traffic jams were reported in some areas in the morning due to waterlogging.

The traffic police have been put on duty to manage the traffic situation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi rains Gurugram DDMA
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)
Congress presidential poll: Party asks spokespersons to refrain from commenting on candidates
Representational Image
Human cruelty: Adhesives used to close mouths of seized snakes in Chhattisgarh capital
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Prophet remark case: Supreme Court transfers all FIRs against journalist Navika Kumar to Delhi Police
Image used for representational purposes. (File | EPS)
Leopard attacks bikers, no end in sight for man-animal conflict

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp