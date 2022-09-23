End of Ukraine war need of hour, India tells UNSC

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday told the UN Security Council that the need of the hour is to end the conflict in Ukraine and return to dialogue and said that the nuclear issue is particular anxiety, underlining Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assertion to Russian President Vladimir Putin that this cannot be an era of war.

“Let me emphasise that the need of the hour is to end this conflict in Ukraine and return to the negotiating table. This Council is the most powerful contemporary symbol of diplomacy. It must continue to live up to its purpose. The global order that we all subscribe to, is based on international law, UN Charter and respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all States. These principles too must be upheld, without exception,’’ Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said at a UNSC meeting on Ukraine that was hosted by France in New York.

Talking about ending the conflict, Mexico’s Foreign Minister, Marcelo Ebrard pointed toward a proposal by Mexican President to establish a committee which would include Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Pope to resolve the Russian-Ukraine conflict. Talking about the challenges that have emerged for people living across the globe, Jaishankar expressed concern over the nuclear threat.

“The nuclear issue is particular anxiety. In a globalised world, the impact of the conflict is being felt even in distant regions. We have all experienced its consequences in terms of surging costs and actual shortages of foodgrains, fertilizers and fuel. We must therefore not initiate measures that further complicate the struggling global economy and that is why India strongly reiterates the need for an immediate cessation of all hostilities and a return to dialogue and diplomacy,’’ he added.

Besides Jaishankar, the UNSC briefing was also addressed by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs James Cleverly and Foreign Ministers of other UNSC members.

Meanwhile, Jaishankar slammed China for not sanctioning some of the worlds most dreaded terrorists.

Jaishankar also reiterated that even in conflict situations, there can be no justification for violation of human rights or of international law. Where any such acts occur, it is imperative that they are investigated in an objective and independent manner. “The fight against impunity is critical to the larger pursuit of securing peace and justice. The Security Council must send an unambiguous and unequivocal message on this count. Politics should never ever provide cover to evade accountability,” he said.

