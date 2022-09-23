Home Nation

Hijab ban: Hearing over, SC verdict likely by October 14

Published: 23rd September 2022 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2022 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Hijab Row

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After an extensive hearing of 10 days, the Supreme Court bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia on Thursday reserved a verdict in pleas challenging Karnataka HC’s ruling of upholding the ban of hijab in educational institutions. Justice Gupta is to retire on October 16 and thus it is likely that the bench may announce the verdict by October 14.

Referring to a part of the circular said that that certain religious observances were causing problems in the campus and interfering with unity, senior advocate Dushyant Dave in his rejoinder submissions told the bench that the circular dated February 5, 2022, had no reference to the Popular Front of India.

He said that he “regrets” that allegation made by the state that the controversy was provoked by a social media movement started by the PFI was without any pleading and wasn’t mentioned in the HC. Relying on the guidelines issued by the Department of Education in 2021-22, Dave said that the guidelines said that uniform was not compulsory. He also added that wearing of hijab in Islam for some people who were believers was essential and for those who were not believers was not essential. 

Supporting Dave’s contention on the aspect of the involvement of PFI in fuming the controversy, senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi contended that the Government Order which restrained students to wear customary Islamic headscarves was illegal and sought to target a particular community. 

“I can understand if the circular says no religious symbol is allowed. The circular speaks only of the head scarf. Even though it purports to be neutral it targets a particular community. Circular’s purport has to be read as a whole. It is strange that the State, which should be concerned about educating girls, is concerned more about discipline and is enforcing this which can lead to denying education to girls,” Ahmadi argued. 

Stressing on the intent behind the development of "essential religious practice test", senior advocate Salman Khurshid for the students argued that the test was developed to balance the rights, to remove things which have grown on religion, so that religion does not suffer. 

