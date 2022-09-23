India asks nationals in Canada to remain vigilant against 'hate crimes', 'anti-India activities'

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India on Friday advised its nationals in Canada and those travelling to that country to exercise due caution and remain vigilant in view of the "sharp increase in incidents of hate crimes, sectarian violence and anti-India activities" there.

In an advisory, the Ministry of External Affairs also said the High Commission/Consulates General in Canada have taken up these incidents with the Canadian authorities and requested them to investigate these crimes and take appropriate action.

The perpetrators of these crimes have not been brought to justice so far in Canada, the MEA said.

"In view of the increasing incidents of crimes as described above, Indian nationals and students from India in Canada and those proceeding to Canada for travel or education are advised to exercise due caution and remain vigilant", the advisory said.

Indian nationals and students from India in Canada may also register with the High Commission of India in Ottawa or the Consulates General of India in Toronto and Vancouver through their respective websites, or the MADAD portal madad.gov.in, the ministry said.

The registration would enable the High Commission and the Consulates General to better connect with Indian citizens in Canada in the event of any requirement or emergency, it added.

The registration would enable the High Commission and the Consulates General to better connect with Indian citizens in Canada in the event of any requirement or emergency, it added.

The advisory comes a day after India reacted sharply to the "so-called Khalistan referendum" in Canada, saying it was "deeply objectionable" that such a "politically motivated" activity by extremist elements was allowed to take place in a friendly country.

India has taken up the matter with Canadian authorities through diplomatic channels and would continue to press Canada in this regard, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had said when asked about the referendum issue.

"You are all aware of the violence in this regard," Bagchi had said and described the "so-called Khalistan referendum" as a "farcical exercise".

The government of Canada has reiterated they respect the sovereignty and integrity of India and that they will not recognise the so-called referendum that has taken place in that country, he added.

Canadian authorities' scant efforts to stop the "so-called referendum" seeking Punjab as a separate country had angered India.

